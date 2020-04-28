Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market Dynamics: Growth Rate, Import, Size, Business Overview 2018 to 2023

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market (2018-2023)”. The global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

According to report, the value of the global cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.96 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2018-2023.

The market definition for the cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market would be the ones which take into consideration products for oral care, bath and shower, lotions, creams, makeup, deodorants, haircare, perfumes and cosmetics The products from this market are used extensively across all age groups. These products are generally a mixture of chemicals and are used for taking care of the body, and to improve the texture of the skin.

The cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market can be classified into three primary segments – based on type (skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, hygiene products and oral cosmetics), channel (online sales and offline sales), preference (mass and premium).

The Asia-Pacific recorded the highest growth rate due to the increased demand from emerging economies like India, Indonesia, and others during, the forecast period.

This market is recession-proof. However, during recession people generally opt for less expensive brands. Increase in disposable income, economic growth, increased concern regarding skin maintainence and the vagaries of climatic conditions causing specific skin care needs, have been identified as the key reasons for the growth of this market. The trends of using long-lasting products which give value for money, increased interest in products which have natural ingredients, and products which are multifunctional, are prevalent in this market.

Key growth factors

One of the major reasons for the expansion of this market is the rise in the aging population due to the declining mortality rates in the global economy. It has led to a significant increase in the demand for anti-aging products to prevent wrinkles, dry skin, dark spots, and other age-related skin care issues. In a nutshell, the desire to maintain youthful appearances gives an impetus to the market.

The population of people above 60 is rising and is expected to reach 2.10 Bn by 2050. The life expectancy of women and men are expected to increase, leading to an increase in the demand for cosmetics and toiletry products.

There has been a considerable shift in preference from chemical cosmetics to natural products, thereby creating room for research and development in the cosmetics and toiletries market. Since the organic products ensure better health benefits, it justifies why their demand is on the rise. Moreover, the increase in the use of personal care products by men leads to more demand in this market.

Threats and key players

The cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market faces stiff competition when it comes to making a mark in the market. Therefore, consumers are spoilt by the countless choices available in the market due to the highly competitive nature of the market.

Also, there is a dearth of information about the key players in the market, resulting in consumers buying fake products from alternative mediums such as third party websites. This leads to a negative impression about the original products.

L’oreal, Unilever N.V., Gillette, The Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf, Avon Products Inc, Shiseido, Kao Corp, Johnson & Johnson, and Kimberly & Clark Corporation are some of the key players in the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market size- By type (skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, hygiene products and oral cosmetics)

2.5. a. Skincare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Haircare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Makeup revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. Fragrances revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. e. Hygiene products revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. f. Oral cosmetics revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market size- By Channel (online sales and offline sales)

2.6. a. Revenue from Online Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Revenue from Offline Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market size- By Preference (mass and premium)

2.7. a. Revenue from Mass products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Revenue from Premium products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: North America cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market- market overview

3.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market size- By type (skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, hygiene products and oral cosmetics)

3.3. a. Skincare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Haircare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Makeup revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. d. Fragrances revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. e. Hygiene products revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. f. Oral cosmetics revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market size- By Channel (online sales and offline sales)

3.4. a. Revenue from Online Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Revenue from Offline Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5 Market size- By Preference (mass and premium)

3.5. a. Revenue from Mass products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. b. Revenue from Premium products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4: Europe cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market – market overview

4.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market size- By type (skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, hygiene products and oral cosmetics)

4.3. a. Skincare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Haircare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. c. Makeup revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. d. Fragrances revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. e. Hygiene products revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. f. Oral cosmetics revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market size- By Channel (online sales and offline sales)

4.4. a. Revenue from Online Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. b. Revenue from Offline Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. Market size- By Preference (mass and premium)

4.5. a. Revenue from Mass products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. b. Revenue from Premium products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market – market overview

5.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Asia-Pacific- market drivers and challenges

5.3. Market size- By type (skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, hygiene products and oral cosmetics)

5.3. a. Skincare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. b. Haircare revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. c. Makeup revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. d. Fragrances revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. e. Hygiene products revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. f. Oral cosmetics revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Market size- By Channel (online sales and offline sales)

5.4. a. Revenue from Online Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. b. Revenue from Offline Sales- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. Market size- By Preference (mass and premium)

5.5. a. Revenue from Mass products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. b. Revenue from Premium products- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Continue#@

