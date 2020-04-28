Connected Vehicle Market Demand, Top Vendor Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast by 2023

A research report on “Global Connected Vehicle Market (2018-2023)” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Connected Vehicle market. In a competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

The globally connected vehicle market is expected to grow from USD 42.1 Bn in 2015 to USD 122.51 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 14%. The global connected passenger car market is expected to reach USD 75.67 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 11% (2018-2023), and the global connected truck market is expected to reach USD 46.84 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 13% (2018-2023).

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving in which global connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions. On the basis of connectivity, demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

Technology agreements and platforming are the key initiates adopted by the OEMs to gain market share. Many new application areas are emerging, namely usage-based insurance, vehicle diagnostics, and vehicle security, OTA update (over-the-air update) which are increasing efficiency for consumers and helping manufacturers achieve productivity gains. OEMs are bundling connected services like advanced infotainment systems and navigation features for low-end models to potentially enhance market growth and remain competitive.

Autonomous vehicles are no more a thing of the future with various sensors (LIDAR, RADAR) and processors located in the vehicle, which provide real-time information and facilitate an autonomous driving experience. Ridesharing companies are investing heavily and also facilitate strategic collaborations to upgrade their traditional vehicles to all-electric vehicles.

Key growth factors

The ever-increasing emphasis on personalization and customization across all car segments is seen as a major driver of the market. Also, the demand for personalized content, information, media feeds have been witnessed in the connected passenger car landscape.

Since the mobile technology landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, a new opportunity for fleet managers has emerged to develop new differentiating capabilities and to further reduce costs and enable enhanced services using different connected technology products or services for connected commercial trucks.

Threats and key players

Consumers are often reluctant to pay additional costs that come associated with embedded connectivity and see their smartphones as the solution to many of their in-car connectivity needs.

Increasing fuel prices is causing a credit crunch, and rising inflation is taking a toll on the global economy. The industry is also restricted by increasing regulations, sluggish demand, and an increase in both fixed and marginal costs.

Some of the key players operating in the market are:- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

