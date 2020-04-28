Cancer Screening Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Cancer Screening Market 2018: Market Size, Trends & Opportunity Outlook – Forecast to 2028.” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The cancer screening market is witnessing a rapid upsurge due to a rapid rise in the number of cancer cases. There lies an immediate need to seek early diagnosis and precautionary measures. The growth of the market lies in the adoption of innovative screening technologies to cater to the cause. High-scale investments are being adopted by entities on diagnostic instruments along with collaboration with the government to ensure instrument accessibility. The global cancer screening market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The market is expected to return a revenue of USD 152.10 Bn by 2023.

Get Sample Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3193

The cancer screening market is segmented based on the type of end users (hospitals, laboratory, independent physicians and clinics), screening type (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy) and application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal). North America and Europe will be the leading regions for the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the cancer screening market while Latin America needs to work on its economic scenario to fulfil the region’s growing need for cancer diagnosis.

Key growth factors

The rise in the number of cancer cases and growing awareness among people to seek preventive measures along with government-centered initiatives towards cancer prevention is driving the cancer screening market. Prevention calls for innovative methodologies and technologies to be accessible for early diagnosis.

Threats and key players

There lies an underlying threat to provide affordable and accessible treatment to all. Along with this providing transparency and safety of medical procedures will be a key challenge for the cancer screening market.

The key players operating in this market are GE healthcare (Illinois), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Diagnostics (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (New Jersey), Qiagen (Germany), Philips (Netherlands) and Illumina (California).

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on the type of end users (hospitals, laboratories ,independent physicians and clinics).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on screening type (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, colorectal)

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa)

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for the cancer screening market to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where cancer screening market is operative.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Get Complete Research Report with TOC @: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3193/global-cancer-screening-market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Cancer screening market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – cancer screening market

2.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.5. Market segmentation based on type of end users (hospitals, laboratory, independent physicians and clinics)

2.3. a. Hospitals – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.3. b. Laboratory – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.3. c. Independent physicians and clinics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market segmentation based on screening type (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy)

2.4. a. Laboratory – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. b. genetic – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. c. Imaging – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. d. Biopsy – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations.

2.4. e. Endoscopy – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations.

2.7. Market segmentation based on application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal)

2.7. a. Lung cancer – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Breast cancer – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. c. Melanoma – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. d. Kidney – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations.

2.7. e. Colorectal – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations.

Chapter 3: Competitive landscape

3.1. GE Healthcare

3.1. a. Company snapshot

3.1. b. Product offerings

3.1. c. Strategic initiatives

3.1. d. Geographical presence

3.1. e. Key numbers

3.2. Siemens Healthineers

3.2. a. Company snapshot

3.2. b. Product offerings

3.2. c. Strategic initiatives

3.2. d. Geographical presence

3.2. e. Key numbers

3.3. Abbott Diagnostics

3.3. a. Company snapshot

3.3. b. Product offerings

3.3. c. Strategic initiatives

3.3. d. Geographical presence

3.3. e. Key numbers

3.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

3.4. a. Company snapshot

3.4. b. Product offerings

3.4. c. Strategic initiatives

3.4. d. Geographical presence

3.4. e. Key numbers

3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.5. a. Company snapshot

3.5. b. Product offerings

3.5. c. Strategies initiatives

3.5. d. Geographical presence

3.5. e. Key numbers

3.6. Hologic Inc.

3.6. a. Company snapshot

3.6. b. Product offerings

3.6. c. Strategies initiatives

3.6. e. Geographical presence

3.6. f. Key numbers

3.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3.7. a. Company snapshot

3.7. b. Product offerings

3.7. C. Strategic initiatives

3.7. e. Geographical presence

3.7. f. Key numbers

3.8. Qiagen

3.8. a. Company snapshot

3.8. b. Product offerings

3.8. c. Strategic initiatives

3.8. e. Geographical presence

3.8. f. Key numbers

3.9. Philips

3.9. a. Company snapshot

3.9. b. Product offerings

3.9. c. Strategic initiatives

3.9. e. Geographical presence

3.9. f. Key numbers

3.10. Illumina

3.10. a. Company snapshot

3.10. b. Product offerings

3.10. c. Strategic initiatives

3.10. e. Geographical presence

3.10. f. Key numbers

Continue:

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3193

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 300 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

30 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12203

+1 (318) 300-1218

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More: https://kaydeeaustralianews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeecanadanews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeechinanews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeefrancenews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeegermanynews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeeindianews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeeindonesianews.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald