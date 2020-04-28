CAGR +8.60%, Carotenoids Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026 by Key Players – DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech

“

The Global Carotenoids market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. The research study provides market introduction, Carotenoids market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Carotenoids market size forecast, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Carotenoids market’s major players being: DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Dohler, Chr. Hansen, Carotech, DDW, Excelvite, Anhui Wisdom, Tian Yin, Kemin.

Carotenoids are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria and fungi. Carotenoids can be produced from fats and other basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. The only animals known to produce carotenoids are aphids and spider mites, which acquired the ability and genes from fungi. Carotenoids from the diet are stored in the fatty tissues of animals, and exclusively carnivorous animals obtain the compounds from animal fat.

Carotenoids downstream is wide; the major fields are food, feed, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics etc. In recent years, these industries have developed rapidly. Increasing demand for food is expected to drive the demand for the Carotenoids market. As regions such as North America, China, and Europe are food ingredient driven regions, the demand for Carotenoidss is high in these areas.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Carotenoids production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Carotenoids will reach 3048MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, it will be floating in the future.

The global Carotenoids market was 1110 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1160 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Carotenoids market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Carotenoids in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

DSM

BASF

Allied Biotech

Chenguang Biotech

FMC

Dohler

Chr. Hansen

Carotech

DDW

Excelvite

Anhui Wisdom

Tian Yin

Kemin

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

Lutein

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Carotenoids market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Carotenoids market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Carotenoids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carotenoids with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Carotenoids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carotenoids are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Carotenoids market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Carotenoids market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald