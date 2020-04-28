CAGR +8.10%, Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2026 | Analysis by German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

“

Biomass pellet fuel is biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations.

At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.

The global Biomass Briquette Fuel market was 6760 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12600 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Biomass Briquette Fuel market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Biomass Briquette Fuel in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bulk Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power generation

Residential and commercial heating

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Biomass Briquette Fuel market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Biomass Briquette Fuel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biomass Briquette Fuel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Biomass Briquette Fuel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biomass Briquette Fuel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Tonne). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biomass Briquette Fuel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Biomass Briquette Fuel market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets

10. Appendix

