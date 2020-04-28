CAGR +7.30%, Coconut Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2026 by Top Players – Vita Coco, Pepsico, Yeshu

“

Coconut has definitely made its mark on the specialty food world. Whether as an ingredient or flavor, it is invading specialty food products, supporting diet choices, and boosting category sales.

North America and Asia are the most significant production regions, occupied about 68% of market share, in terms of revenue. More than 41% of Coconut Products were produced in the North America market, which also held the dominant position in the global Coconut Products consumer market. And it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period (2019 – 2023), with the market share of 39% in 2023. While the Asia region (exclude China and Southeast Asia) would emerging with a highest rate of 10.39% during the forecast period.

The global Coconut market was 10100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 16500 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2026.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Coconut in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Vita Coco

Pepsico

Yeshu

Coca-Cola (Zico)

KKP Industry

Viva Labs

Dutch Plantin

Theppadungporn Coconut

COCO & CO

Renuka

Coconut Dream

Radha

Dangfoods

Maverick Brands

Molivera Organics

PT. Global Coconut

So Delicious

Coconut Organics

Premium Nature

Creative Snacks

Eco Biscuits

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Coconut Water

Coconut Milk

Coconut Oil

Coconut Snacks

Coconut Dessicated

Coconut Fiber

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Healthcare Products

Textile

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Coconut market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Coconut market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Coconut manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coconut with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Coconut submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coconut are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Coconut market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Coconut market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

”

