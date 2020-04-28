CAGR +6.30%, Wall Bed Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2026 with Key Players like Wilding Wallbeds, Murphy Wall Beds Hardware, SICO Inc.

“

The report concludes with the profiles of the Wall Bed market's major players being: Wilding Wallbeds, Murphy Wall Beds Hardware, SICO Inc., Clever (Homes Casa), FlyingBeds International, Clei (Lawrance), The London Wallbed Company, The Bedder Way Co., More Space Place, Lagrama, BESTAR inc., Instant Bedrooms, Twin Cities Closet Company, Murphy Bed USA, B.O.F.F. Wall Bed, Wall Beds Manufacturing, Spaceman.

Wall Bed, also known as a Murphy bed, folding bed or hide-a-bed, is a functional furniture piece that can transform any room into a bedroom instantly.

The market for Wall Bed is highly fragmented with players such as Wilding Wallbeds, Murphy Wall Beds Hardware, SICO Inc, Clever (Homes Casa), FlyingBeds International, Clei (Lawrance), The London Wallbed Company, The Bedder Way Co, More Space Place, Lagrama, BESTAR, Instant Bedrooms, Twin Cities Closet Company, Murphy Bed USA, B.O.F.F. Wall Bed, Wall Beds Manufacturing, Spaceman and so on.

The Wall Bed market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Wall Bed market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Wall Bed. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

The global Wall Bed market was 1280 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1950 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Wall Bed market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wall Bed in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single Wall Bed

Double Wall Bed

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Non-Residential

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wall Bed market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Wall Bed market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wall Bed manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wall Bed with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Wall Bed submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wall Bed are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wall Bed market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

10. Appendix

”

