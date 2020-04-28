CAGR +5.70%, Canned Tuna and Sardines Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations by Key Players – Dongwon, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF)

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Canned Tuna and Sardines market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Canned Tuna and Sardines market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Canned Tuna and Sardines market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Canned Tuna and Sardines market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Canned Tuna and Sardines market's major players being: Dongwon, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF), Crown Prince, Inc., Natural Sea, Wild Planet, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Frinsa del Noroeste, Hagoromo, Bolton group, Grupo Calvo, Camil Alimentos, Goody, Al Alali.

This report studies the canned tuna and sardines, canned tuna and sardines are tuna and sardines which have been processed, sealed in an airtight container such as a sealed tin can, and subjected to heat.

Growing disposable incomes in emerging markets, increasing desire for convenience and Growing development of aquaculture technologies, Health benefits associated with the consumption of Canned Tuna and Sardines are considered as some of the primary growth factors for this market.

The leading vendors in the market are Dongwon Group, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF), Crown Prince, Inc., Natural Sea, Wild Planet, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Frinsa del Noroeste, Hagoromo and etc. Big players occupied most of the market share, while there are also numerous small local vendors presented in each region, which make the Canned Tuna and Sardines market highly competitive among small players. In 2017, top 3 vendors (Dongwon, Century Pacific Food and Thai Union Group) totally occupied about 47.5% market share, based on sales revenue.

The global Canned Tuna and Sardines market was 10300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 15100 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Canned Tuna and Sardines market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Canned Tuna and Sardines in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Dongwon

Bumble Bee Foods

Thai Union Group (TUF)

Crown Prince, Inc.

Natural Sea

Wild Planet

American Tuna

Century Pacific Food

Frinsa del Noroeste

Hagoromo

Bolton group

Grupo Calvo

Camil Alimentos

Goody

Al Alali

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Canned Tuna

Canned Sardines

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Canned Tuna and Sardines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Canned Tuna and Sardines market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Canned Tuna and Sardines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Canned Tuna and Sardines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Canned Tuna and Sardines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Canned Tuna and Sardines are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Canned Tuna and Sardines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Canned Tuna and Sardines market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

”

