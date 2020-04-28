CAGR +5.60%, Car Batteries Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2026 with Key Players – Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies

“

Car Batteries are batteries that powers the starter motor, mainly in combustion vehicles. Car Batteries are usually lead-acid type, and is made of six galvanic cells connected in series to provide a nominally 12-volt system.

On the basis of type, VRLA Battery is the largest segment with around 74.58% revenue share of the total market in 2017. The next large types are Flooded Battery, accounting for about 23.37% in terms of revenue.

On the basis of geography, the global Car Batteries market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. In 2017, Europe is the largest consumer as well as the steady growing regional market for Car Batteries and held 25.17% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 20.97%. The demand for Car Batteries has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China and India.

The global Car Batteries market was 19300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 28200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Car Batteries market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Car Batteries in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Johnson Controls

GS Yuasa

Exide Technologies

Hitachi Chemical

Camel Group

Sebang

Atlas BX

CSIC Power

East Penn

Banner Batteries

Chuanxi Storage

Exide Industries

Ruiyu Battery

Amara Raja

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

OEM

Automotive Channel

Ecommerce

Wholesale Clubs

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Car Batteries market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Car Batteries market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Car Batteries manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car Batteries with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Car Batteries submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Batteries are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Car Batteries market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Car Batteries market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Chemical, Camel Group, Sebang, Atlas BX, CSIC Power, East Penn, Banner Batteries, Chuanxi Storage, Exide Industries, Ruiyu Battery, Amara Raja

10. Appendix

