CAGR +5.60%, Bioplastic Utensils Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2026 with Key Players like Biopak, Eco-Products, Inc

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioplastic utensils are different from plastic ones in that they are derived from natural resources, hence “bioplastic” Whereas plastic utensils are constructed from petroleum, bioplastic utensils come from plants that are found naturally in the environment, such as corn, sugarcane, grass, bamboo, and other such materials. Therefore, because they are constructed of natural materials, they will more easily break down and decompose than traditional plastic will.

United States and Europe and dominating the bioplastic utensils market, due more and more consumers have strong environmental protection consciousness, high consumption levels and perfect sales channel (e.g. organic food stores and on-line shopping). Shortly, United and Europe will keep the market position and pioneering advantages. Asia-Pacific also in an important market, but the bioplastic utensils develops slowly, because of the weak environmental awareness, and the high price.

Compared to the conventional utensils (made from petrochemical plastics), the price of bioplastic utensils is too high, it’s too hard to expand massively, and most of the retailers are reluctant to stock (purchase) bioplastic utensils due to low demand, especially in the countries with low consumption levels, like China, Southeast Asia, India and South America.

Currently, the market is dominated by the players from US and Europe, like Biopak, Eco-Products, Inc, Trellis Earth, BioMass Packaging, World Centric, Bionatic GmbH, GreenGood, Better Earth, NatureHouse Green, BioGreenChoice, GreenHome, Vegware, Biodegradable Food Service, Ecogreen International and PrimeWare.

In future, as awareness of environment protection strengthening, and the rise of online shopping, people can buy bioplastic utensils online through their smartphone conveniently, more and more people will choose to use bioplastic utensils, not petrochemical plastics utensils.

The global Bioplastic Utensils market was 32 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 47 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Bioplastic Utensils market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bioplastic Utensils in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Biopak

Eco-Products, Inc

Trellis Earth

BioMass Packaging

World Centric

Bionatic GmbH

GreenGood

Better Earth

NatureHouse Green

BioGreenChoice

GreenHome

Vegware

Biodegradable Food Service

Eco Kloud

Ecogreen International

PrimeWare

Huhtamaki

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Below 3.0 Grams

3.0-3.5 Grams

3.5-4.0 Grams

4.0-4.5 Grams

4.5-5.0 Grams

5.0-5.5 Grams

Above 5.5 Grams

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Retail/Home

Commercial/Wholesale

