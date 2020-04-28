CAGR +3.30%, Cigarette Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026 with Key Players – CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco

“

The report concludes with the profiles of the Cigarette market’s major players being: CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G, Universal, Alliance One International, R.J. Reynolds, PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Donskoy Tabak, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor, Thailand Tobacco Monopoly.

A cigarette is a small cylinder of finely cut tobacco leaves rolled in thin paper for smoking. The cigarette is ignited at one end and allowed to smoulder; its smoke is inhaled from the other end, which is held in or to the mouth; in some cases, a cigarette holder may be used, as well. Most modern manufactured cigarettes are filtered and also include reconstituted tobacco and other additives.

Global cigarette industry is one of the most profitable and deadly industries in the world. And this industry is highly concentrated, mainly monopolized by the 13 companies afore-listed. Among them, CHINA TOBACCO shares the largest production market for the huge population in China.

China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is owned and operated by the Chinese government and is the world’s single largest producer of cigarettes with 42% of the global market in 2016. CNTC sells the majority of its product in China; just over 1% of cigarettes produced are exported to other countries. CNTC is increasing efforts to sell brands such as RDG, Dubliss and Harmony internationally.

The global Cigarette market was 103400 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 105600 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% between 2019 and 2026.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cigarette in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

CHINA TOBACCO

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Japan Tabacco

Imperial Tobacco Group

KT&G

Universal

Alliance One International

R.J. Reynolds

PT Gudang Garam Tbk

Donskoy Tabak

Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor

Thailand Tobacco Monopoly

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Low Tar

High Tar

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cigarette market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Cigarette market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cigarette with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cigarette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cigarette are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Billion Sticks). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cigarette market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Cigarette market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G, Universal, Alliance One International, R.J. Reynolds, PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Donskoy Tabak, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor, Thailand Tobacco Monopoly

10. Appendix

