CAGR +3.10%, Biomassfired Heating Plant Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2026 by Key Players like EON, Dong Energy, Drax Group

EON, Dong Energy, Drax Group, Aalborg, Comsa, Abantia, Aker Group, Fortum Keilaniemi, Eidsiva Fjernvarme, Suez, Statkraft, EHP, VATTENFALL, ZE PAK, MGT Power.

A biomass-fired power plant produces electricity and heat by burning biomass in a boiler.

The most common types of boilers are hot water boilers and steam boilers. Wood chips, residues and other types of biomass are used in the boilers, in the same way as coal, natural gas and oil.

Fuel is stored in a bunker for further transport to the boiler. In the boiler, water is heated to high temperature under pressure. Steam from the boiler powers the turbine, which is connected to the generator. Steam that has passed through the turbine, heats district heating water, which is distributed through the district heating network’s piping.

For over 15 years the biomass market is growing rapidly. Biomass refers to products made of organic fractions and residues from forestry, agriculture and the food industry. The production of biomass can solve Biomass problems and creates jobs. It is a renewable energy source that substitutes fossil fuels. Around half of total EU energy consumption comes from heating and cooling, of which 82 percent is powered by fossil fuels. However, bioenergy is currently the leading renewable in heating and cooling (79%), representing 10 percent of EU grosses final consumption of energy.

Biomass will play a growing role as a backup, dispatch able energy source. The heating sector is the largest market segment for bioenergy consumption (66%). District heating networks carrying derived heat to individuals and businesses is also an important part of EU bio heat consumption—even essential in places like Nordic and Baltic countries. A majority of this bio power (61%) comes from CHP plants.

Currently, Thermal Technologies is the most developed and commercialized technology for Biomass fired Heating Plant conversion. However, a number of different technological configurations are already available for this purpose and, with a constant R&D; many others are envisioned to become valuable alternatives in the future. The following classification illustrates the possible methodologies which can be used in order to obtain energy from waste.

The global Biomassfired Heating Plant market was 17200 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 21300 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Biomassfired Heating Plant market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Biomassfired Heating Plant in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

EON

Dong Energy

Drax Group

Aalborg

Comsa

Abantia

Aker Group

Fortum Keilaniemi

Eidsiva Fjernvarme

Suez

Statkraft

EHP

VATTENFALL

ZE PAK

MGT Power

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

＜5 MW

10~20 MW

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power Generation

Heat Distribution

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Biomassfired Heating Plant market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Biomassfired Heating Plant market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Biomassfired Heating Plant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biomassfired Heating Plant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Biomassfired Heating Plant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biomassfired Heating Plant are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biomassfired Heating Plant market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

