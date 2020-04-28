CAGR +25.00%, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market to 2026 Expansion of Market Projected to be Supported by Significant Investment | IBM, Intel, Microsoft

“

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market's major players being: IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Mavrx, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture is mainly used for three applications: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others. And Precision Farming was the most widely used area which took up about 35.6% of the global total in 2018. However, in the future, Agriculture Robots will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 45.2% the global market In 2018, while Europe was about 24.7%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size was 330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1550 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 25.0% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

