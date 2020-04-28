CAGR +2.60%, Womens Footwear Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2026 by Key Players like Belle, Daphne, Cbanner

“

The major players in the Womens Footwear market include: Belle, Daphne, Cbanner, Havaianas, Skechers, Birkenstock, Aerosoles, Teva, STACCATO, Rieker, BASTO, ST& SAT, KISS CAT, Crocs, ECCO, Decker, C&J Clark, GEOX, Fergie, Dr. Scholl's, Adidas, Sam Edelman, Guess, Carlos, Naturalizer, B.O.C., Madden Girl, Unlisted.

Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet, for fashion, protection against the environment, and adornment. Womens footwear may include heels, boots, sneakers, sandals and others.

Due to change of global major consumer market, the center of sandal manufacturing industry shift to the areas where the labor cost is low, such as China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

With the improvement of living standards and the progress of material technology, the functions of sandals shift from the single protection aspect to comfortable aspect and healthcare aspect, the fashion style sandals are more and more welcomed by young generation.

The global Womens Footwear market was 63300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 75900 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2026.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Womens Footwear in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Athletic Sandals

Comfort Sandals

Dress Sandals

Espadrilles

Flat Sandals

Flip Flops

Gladiator Sandals

Outdoor Sandals

Slides

Wedge Sandals

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Casual Occasion

Outdoor Occasion

Formal Occasion

Athletic Occasion

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Womens Footwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Womens Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Womens Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Womens Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Womens Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Womens Footwear are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Pairs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Womens Footwear market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

”

