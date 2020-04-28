CAGR +2.60%, Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Rapid Industrialization to Boost Market Growth to 2026 | Analysis by Shimano, SRAM, Fox Factory Holding

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Bicycle Parts and Accessories market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market’s major players being: Shimano, SRAM, Fox Factory Holding, Campagnolo, HL CORP, GIANT, DT SWISS, Prowheel, MERIDA, Dorel Industries, Eastman Industries Limited, Colnago.

Bicycle Parts and Accessories are a general term for all parts and accessories of bicycles. According to the structural frame of the bicycle body, it can be divided into several categories: transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components, and so on.

Among the 25 accessories such as the transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components of bicycles, the basic components are indispensable. Among them, the frame is the skeleton of the bicycle, and it bears the greatest weight of people and goods. According to the working characteristics of each accessory, it can be roughly divided into guiding system, driving system and braking system.

The bicycle parts and accessories is classified into the transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components and other according to the bicycle body structure.

The bicycle parts and accessories market is relative concentrated market; key players include Shimano, SRAM, Fox Factory Holding, Campagnolo, HL CORP, GIANT, DT SWISS, Prowheel, MERIDA, Dorel Industries, Eastman Industries Limited, Colnago; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts about 71% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and USA.

The global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market was 5360 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6410 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bicycle Parts and Accessories in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Transmission Parts

Frame & Forks Parts

Wheel Parts

Steering Components

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bicycle Parts and Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bicycle Parts and Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Bicycle Parts and Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bicycle Parts and Accessories are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Shimano, SRAM, Fox Factory Holding, Campagnolo, HL CORP, GIANT, DT SWISS, Prowheel, MERIDA, Dorel Industries, Eastman Industries Limited, Colnago

10. Appendix

