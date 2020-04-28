CAGR +17.00%, Coconut Milk Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by Key Players – Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Coconut Milk market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Coconut Milk market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Coconut Milk market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Coconut Milk market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

Coconut milk is the liquid that comes from the grated pulp of a mature coconut. The opacity and rich taste of coconut milk are due to its high oil content, most of which is saturated fat.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. The global sales of coconut milk increases to 343178 MT in 2018 from 188801 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 12.69%.

In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 73.81% of the global consumption volume in total.

The global Coconut Milk market was 640 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1930 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Coconut Milk market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Coconut Milk in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Theppadungporn Coconut

ThaiCoconut

Asiatic Agro Industry

PT. Sari Segar Husada

SOCOCO

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Heng Guan Food Industrial

WhiteWave Foods

Coconut Palm Group

Betrimex

Goya Foods

Renuka Holdings

HolistaTranzworld

UNICOCONUT

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Regular Coconut Milk

Organic Coconut Milk

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Direct Drink

Dairy & Dessert

Baked Products

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Coconut Milk market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Coconut Milk market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Coconut Milk manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coconut Milk with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Coconut Milk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coconut Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Coconut Milk market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Coconut Milk market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

