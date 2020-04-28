CAGR +11.10%, Automatic Hand Dryers Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by 2026 | Panasonic, Dyson, Toto

“

The major players in the Automatic Hand Dryers market include: Panasonic, Dyson, Toto, Excel Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric, AIKE, World Dryer, Bobrick, Mediclinics, Jaquar Group, American Dryer, DIHOUR.

Automatic hand dryers are operated automatically when hands are placed a few inches below the infrared sensor. These touchless hand dryers do not have to have your hands placed on the hand dryer to be turned on automatically. Auto hand dryers are a necessity for any touch free washroom. Some hand dryers will turn on and run for 30 seconds, but most automatic and infrared hand dryers will turn off as quick as they came on when your hands have finished drying and are removed from the view of the sensor.

In the last several years, global market of Automatic Hand Dryer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 15.38%.

The classification of Automatic Hand Dryer includes Jet Air Dryer and Hot Air Dryer. Jet Air Dryer dominated the market with share of 55.01% In 2018, which is more environment friendly than hot air dryer.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption value market share nearly 34.21% in 2018 as higher average price there. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.36%.

The global Automatic Hand Dryers market was 750 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1560 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Automatic Hand Dryers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automatic Hand Dryers in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Jet Air Dryer

Hot Air Dryer

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hotels

Restaurants

Commercial Complex

Hospitals

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automatic Hand Dryers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Automatic Hand Dryers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automatic Hand Dryers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Hand Dryers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automatic Hand Dryers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic Hand Dryers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automatic Hand Dryers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automatic Hand Dryers market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Panasonic, Dyson, Toto, Excel Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric, AIKE, World Dryer, Bobrick, Mediclinics, Jaquar Group, American Dryer, DIHOUR

10. Appendix

