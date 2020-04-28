CAGR +10.70%, Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2026 with Key Players – Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market’s major players being: Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion, Magneti Marelli, Desay SV, Yazaki Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc, Luxoft Holding, Inc, Synaptics Incorporated, Rightware.

Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems are a combination of software and hardware which act as a communication bridge between the vehicle and the driver and as a principle connector between the driver and the outside world.

The automotive human machine interface is classified into the instrument cluster, infotainment & telematics, HUD and other according to the product type. As of 2018, infotainment & telematics segment occupied a largest market, with about 60% share, reach to 25.32 billion dollars global in 2018. HUD digital instrument cluster and other new technology will keep high growth in the next years.

Depending on application, the HMI system is mostly applied mid-price passenger cars, which dominate about 67.54% market share, with 28.61 billion dollars in 2018.

In 2018, the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size was 47600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 96800 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.7% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instrument Cluster

Infotainment & Telematics

HUD

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Economic Passenger Cars

Mid-Price Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion, Magneti Marelli, Desay SV, Yazaki Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc, Luxoft Holding, Inc, Synaptics Incorporated, Rightware

10. Appendix

”

