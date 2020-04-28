CAGR +1.60%, Brakes Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by Key Players – Federal-Mogul, Aisin-Seiki, Robert Bosch

“

Brakes for friction product are a mechanical device that inhibits motion by absorbing energy from a moving system. It is used for slowing or stopping a moving vehicle, wheel, axle, or to prevent its motion, most often accomplished by means of friction.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Brakes market was 11200 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12700 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Brakes market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Brakes in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Federal-Mogul

Aisin-Seiki

Robert Bosch

Brembo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Nisshinbo

SGL Carbon AG

TRW

Tenneco

Akebono Brake Industry

Bendix

Sangsin

Longji Machinery

MIBA AG

BPW

Hongma

Gold Phoenix

Klasik

Boyun

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Brake Lining

Brake Rotor

Brake Drum

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Brakes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Brakes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Brakes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brakes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Brakes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brakes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Brakes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Brakes market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Federal-Mogul, Aisin-Seiki, Robert Bosch, Brembo, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Nisshinbo, SGL Carbon AG, TRW, Tenneco, Akebono Brake Industry, Bendix, Sangsin, Longji Machinery, MIBA AG, BPW, Hongma, Gold Phoenix, Klasik, Boyun

10. Appendix

”

