CAGR +1.40%, Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2026 | Analysis by CF Industries, Nutrien, EuroChem

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market’s major players being: CF Industries, Nutrien, EuroChem, Yara International, Acron Group, OCI, Achema, Zakłady Azotowe Puławy, Grodno Azot, LSB Industries.

Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) is a solution of urea and ammonium nitrate in water used as a fertilizer. UAN solution is a high-performance fertilizer, equal to ammonium nitrate or urea regarding influence on agricultural crops yield increase.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) industry. The main players are CF Industries, Nutrien, EuroChem and Yara International, Acron Group, etc.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 95.10% of the global consumption volume in total.

Urea ammonium nitrate mainly (UAN) has three types, which include UAN-28, UAN-30 and UAN-32. And each type has different applications relatively with different properties. With rich nitrogen of urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), the downstream application industries will need more urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) products. So, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) has a huge market potential in the future.

The global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market was 4280 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4710 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

CF Industries

Nutrien

EuroChem

Yara International

Acron Group

OCI

Achema

Zakłady Azotowe Puławy

Grodno Azot

LSB Industries

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

UAN 28

UAN 30

UAN 32

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: CF Industries, Nutrien, EuroChem, Yara International, Acron Group, OCI, Achema, Zakłady Azotowe Puławy, Grodno Azot, LSB Industries

10. Appendix

