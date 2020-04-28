CAGR +1.00%, White/Black Board Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026 with Key Players – Lanbeisite, Keda, XIESK

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global White/Black Board market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the White/Black Board market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, White/Black Board market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, White/Black Board market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the White/Black Board market’s major players being: Lanbeisite, Keda, XIESK, Shandong Fangyuan, Canadian Blackboard, Aywon, Quartet, Deli, Hubei-An Technology, Bi-silque, Neoplex, Luxor, Umajirushi, Zhengzhou Aucs, Foshan Yakudo, Nichigaku.

The white/ black board is a flat, vertical writing surface on which anything can be inscribed by means of a piece of chalk. The device is generally used for educational purposes, but it can also be found in the workplace, the home, and restaurants.

For industry structure analysis, the white/ black board industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top ten producers account for about 35.06% of the revenue market.

China occupied 45.32% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Asia(Excluding China) and Europe, which respectively have around 15.80% and 14.81% of the global total industry.

The global White/Black Board market was 530 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 570 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the White/Black Board market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of White/Black Board in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wall-Mounted Board

Mobile Board

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Schools

Office

Family

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global White/Black Board market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of White/Black Board market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global White/Black Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the White/Black Board with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of White/Black Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White/Black Board are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of White/Black Board market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of White/Black Board market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

”

