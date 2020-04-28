Blockchain Technology Market Research, Trends, Outlook and Forecast Analysis to 2023

A research report on “Global Blockchain Technology Market 2018-2023” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Blockchain Technology market. In a competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Blockchain technology is being increasingly used in the BFSI segment for financial transactions and cross-border payments. In the Banking and financial sector, it is utilized to secure payments, maintain customer identities, settle cross-border payments, etc. The global Blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% (2018-2023) leading to global revenue of USD 19.9 Bn by 2023.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3232



Blockchain technology is also employed in the Healthcare Sector, Supply Chain Management, Energy, Media, and Informatics, etc. Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) together holds the largest share. Blockchain in retail industry under Supply chain management is the fastest-growing sector.

Blockchain Technology market is further classified into three main types based on its users’ accessibilities – Public Blockchain Technology, Private Blockchain Technology, and Mixed Blockchain Technology. Public Blockchain technology dominates the market. The US dominates in Blockchain patent application. About half of the total Blockchain patents applied is primarily for financial use.

Key growth factors:

Financial Technology (FinTech) companies are planning to invest a part of their total investment in the distributed ledge technology, i.e., Blockchain. The technology being decentralized attracts the banking sector to adopt the technology. The Blockchain technology market is expected to have a positive growth shortly owing to less time consumption, transparent nature that also requires less transaction cost.

Threats and key players:

Although the Blockchain market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there is lack of awareness, regulation problem, ideology clash hinders the adoption of the technology.

Some of the Blockchain technology providers in the Blockchain market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.

Get the Complete Research Report with TOC @:

Blockchain Technology Market

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

1.1 Market Scope and Segmentation

1.2 Key Questions Answered in This Study

1.3 Executive Summary I

1.4 Executive Summary II

Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Blockchain technology-Functionality

2.2. Blockchain Application

2.3. Blockchain use cases

2.4. Value chain-Blockchain technology market

Chapter 3: Global Blockchain Technology Market overview

3.1. Overview – key observations, historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD bn), geography wise market size (USD bn) in 2017

3.2. Market adoption

3.3. Market trends

Chapter 4: Blockchain Technology Market regional market overview

4.1. North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.2. Europe– Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.3. Asia Pacific– Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.4. Latin America– Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.5. Middle East & Africa– Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

Chapter 5: Blockchain Technology Market segmentation by industries

5.1. Global industry segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Industry overview, market share

5.1.1. North America industry segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Revenue contribution (historical and forecasted), drivers, and key competitors

5.1.2. Europe industry segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Revenue contribution (historical and forecasted), drivers, and key competitors

5.1.3. Asia Pacific industry segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Revenue contribution (historical and forecasted), drivers, and key competitors

5.1.4. Latin America industry segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Revenue contribution (historical and forecasted), drivers, and key competitors

5.1.5. Middle East & Africa industry segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Revenue contribution (historical and forecasted), drivers, and key competitors

Chapter 6: Blockchain Technology Market segmentation by type – Private, public and mixed

6.1. Market overview by type – revenue contribution, market growth, influential factors, adoption

Chapter 7: Patent Analysis

7.1. Patent Overview

7.2. Patents Filed/ Published (2012 – 2016)

7.3. Patents by Major Companies

7.4. Patents by Geographical Origin

7.5. Patents by Platform

7.6. Patents by Ledger Types

7.7. Patents by Authentication

7.8. Patents by Application types

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Microsoft Corporation

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.2. IBM

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.3. Accenture

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.4. Deloitte

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.5. Capgemini

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.6. Cognizant

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.7. Infosys

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.8. Tata Communication Services

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.9. VirtusaPolaris

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

8.10. Wipro

o Company Snapshot

o Key People

o Financial Standing

o Blockchain Offering

o Focus Area

o Recent Initiatives

o Key Verticals

o Geographical Presence

Chapter 9: Start-up Company Overview

9.1. Chain

o Overview

o Key People

o Investor

o Client/Partners

o Recent Initiatives

9.2. Consensys

9.3. R3 CEV

9.4. Ripple

9.5. Guardtime

9.6. Gem

9.7. Everledger

9.8. Ascribe

Continue….

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3232

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends. Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.



Our client’s list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News- https://medium.com/@sanjeevpatel.sk

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald