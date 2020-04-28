Bit Error Rate Testers Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis



Some of the key participants in the global BER testers market include Centellax Inc., Tektronix Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Luceo Technologies GMBH, Keysight Technologies, Inc.,Aeroflux Incorporated, LSHF Communication Technologies AG, Digital Lightwave Inc., EXFO Inc., and JDS Uniphase Corporation, among others.

Bit error rate testers are usually designed for testing radio telemetry systems, synchronous serial communication equipment, and communication links. The high rate of penetration of broadband communication and sharp rise in demand of the access lines are driving the need of communication links with high transmission capacity and very low bit error rate. When some data is transmitted over a particular communication channel, there is a probability of errors being arrived into the system. BER tester identifies the error frequency and bit error rate (BER) over a communication channel for evaluating its overall performance, thereby improving the communication link quality and enabling network system to incorporate complete link characteristics.

The global BER testers market is mainly driven by various technological advancements taking place in the telecommunication sectors including Ethernet over SONET (EoS), and Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET), among others. Rise in deployment of 3G and 4G networks are expected to garner more demand for BER testers. In order to detect and remove glitches in digital networks due to complex network design, BER testers are anticipated to drive the market demand throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of high modular and multi-functional bit error rate testers is predicted to further propel the market demand in the coming years. This is further supported by growing demand of digital interfaces coupled with technological innovations. Besides, the market demand is accelerated by growing video traffic over the internet because of video conferencing, high definition IPTV, online video streaming portals such as You Tube etc., and migration of enterprises from private networks towards the internet based virtual private networks (VPNs).

Furthermore, growing use of bit error testers for various manufacturing processes and R&D activities is expected to contribute towards a substantial market growth over the forecast period. However, the growth of global BER testers market is restricted by low market awareness in emerging nations, and incompatibility of BER testers to cater into various end-user applications, among others. The low market awareness is generally due to complexity of technology which can be eradicated/minimized by vendors. Initiatives such as education to end users about the market and technical know-how can enable awareness about BER testers. Modularity, ease of use, price and features are currently the most competitive features in the global BER testers market.

The global BER testers market can be segmented on the basis of product types, various end-users, applications and different geographical regions. On the basis of various product types, the market can be segmented into traditional BERTs and functional BERTs. Based on different end-users, the market is classified into service providers, enterprises, component and system manufacturers, and others which includes government contractors and contract manufacturing companies. Based on various end-use applications, BER testers market can be categorized into installation and maintenance, research and development, and manufacturing. Base on various geographical regions, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In Asia Pacific, the huge amount of data transmission over the communication network is presently contributing towards the appreciation of market growth.

