Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent Market: Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Key Players to 2023

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent Market 2018: Market Size, Trends & Opportunity Outlook – Forecast to 2028.” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Biological and medical imaging reagents are chemical compounds that are used in association with imaging technology in order to enhance the visualization of structures or organs within the human body and thus assist the physicians to detect any disease at an early stage or to better diagnose any disease. Consequently, these compounds are anticipated to witness a rapid adoption rate across various imaging technology used in medical industry, healthcare and life science related industries including pharmaceutical research, biotechnology and drug discovery. This in turn, is anticipated to drive the Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent Market at an exponential rate in the coming eight years. The Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% (2017-2022) to reach a global revenue of USD 11.22 billion by 2022.

Get Sample Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3189

For the purpose of providing an exhaustive analysis of the Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market across different regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa, the market has been classified on the basis of imaging reagent class, application, administration and end use.

Depending on the various class of biological and medical imaging reagents available in the market, the market has been classified into contrast reagents, radiopharmeceuticals and optical reagents. Though the contrast reagent segment held the largest market share in 2016, the optical reagent segment is expected to experience the most promising demand in the coming years. Extensive utilization of optical imaging reagents by various drug developer and life science researchers to detect and visualize various biological processes at the molecular level in order to perform proteomics, key genomics and cellular analysis assays for developing advanced categories of patient centric targeted drug is the most important factors behind this segment’s rapid growth rate.

In addition, demand for biological and medical imaging reagents across various application segments including X-Ray, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), PET/CT (positron emission tomography/computed tomography) and ultrasonography is also provided in this report. Among the different application segments, demand for biological and medical imaging reagents from the X-Ray segment held the largest market share in 2016 owing to its increasing application across various medical treatments such as orthopedic damage, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), pneumonia, cancers / tumors and dental among others.

Moreover, based on the route of administration the global biological and medical imaging reagents has been categorized into intravascular through injection, oral and enema through rectal. Among the different route of administration, the imaging reagents administered through injection held the largest market share in 2016 and is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Exponential growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the rapid advancements in PET, CT and MRI imaging technologies that majorly rely on the use of intravascular route to inject imaging reagents.

Furthermore, by end use, the market has been bifurcated into utilization of imaging reagents in diagnostic, drug discover and research and development sectors. Being an integral part of various diagnostic application, the diagnosis sector generated the highest revenue in 2016 across various end use sectors and is expected to maintain its revenue generation trend in the coming years.

Geographically, North America dominated the overall biological and medical imaging reagent market in 2016. However, large consumer base of imaging reagents on account of rising incident of chronic diseases coupled with increasing number of geriatric population is anticipated to turn Asia Pacific region into the most promising market for biological and medical imaging reagents.

Key growth factors

Surge in demand for various image guided medical treatment procedure for minimum invasive surgeries is one of the most important factor anticipated to trigger the demand for various biological and medical imaging reagents during the forecast period from 2017–2022. In addition, rapid research and development activities taking place in the field of drug discovery in order to manufacture advanced patient centric drug is also predicted to create a better opportunity for various biological and medical imaging reagent manufacturers in the coming years.

Threats and key players

In-spite of so many factors that are anticipated to impact a positive growth on the global biological and medical imaging reagent market, healthcare reforms adopted by some of the major economies that resulted in declining reimbursement on various medical imaging examination is one of the most important factor that is expected to limit the demand of imaging technologies in the coming years, which in turn is anticipated to deter the growth rate of biological and medical imaging reagents during the forecast period.

In terms of competitive landscape, the Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is consolidated in nature with the existence of few vendors. Some of the major players operating the Global Biological and Medical imaging Reagent market includes GE Healthcare (The U.K), Bayer AG (Germany), Guerbet (France) and Bracco S.p.A (Italy) among others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market.

2. Current market demand along with future expected demand trend of biological and medical imaging reagent from various end use sectors including diagnostic, drug discover and research and development sectors.

3. Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market.

4. Current and forecasted market size data for different class of biological and medical imaging reagents such as contrast reagents, radiopharmeceuticals and optical reagents. Contrast reagents includes MRI, ultrasound and CT/X-ray reagents. Whereas, radiopharmaceuticals includes nuclear reagents. On the other hand, fluorescent dyes and probes, quantum dots (QDs), gold nanoparticles and fluorescent proteins are included with the optical reagents segment.

5. In addition, demand for various biological and medical imaging reagent based on its route of administration is also included within our scope of research.

5. Profiling of the major players operating in the biological and medical imaging reagents is also provided in this report.

7. Key Opportunity for Global and Biological Imaging Reagent market.

8. Market Trends in Global and Biological Imaging Reagent market.

9. Value chain analysis in order to emphasize on preventing waste, optimizing the available resources, and contributing towards sustainability.

10. Market attractiveness analysis in terms of region in order to furnish the competitive advantage of one region over the other.

11. Market positioning of the key players across different regions in 2016.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand of biological and medical imaging reagent product portfolio to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new application segments where biological and medical imaging reagents are utilized.

3. Formulate a product marketing strategy – based on the position in the value chain that determines the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products compared with the key players in the market.

Get Complete Research Report with TOC @: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3189/global-biological-and-medical-imaging-reagent-market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Biological And Medical Imaging Reagents market overview

2.1. Market overview

2.2. Market drivers and its impact

2.3. Market trends and its impact

Chapter 3: Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market analysis

3.1. Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by class

3.2. Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by application

3.3. Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by route of administration

3.4. Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by end use

Chapter 4: North America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market analysis

4.1. North America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market – Market overview

4.2. North America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by class

4.3. North America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by application

4.4. North America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by route of administration

4.5. North America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by end use

Chapter 5: Europe Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market analysis

5.1. Europe Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market – market overview

5.2. Europe Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by class

5.3. Europe Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by application

5.4. Europe Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by route of administration

5.5. Europe Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by end use

Chapter 6: Asia Pacific Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market analysis

6.1. Asia Pacific Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market – market overview

6.2. Asia Pacific Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by class

6.3. Asia Pacific Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by application

6.4. Asia Pacific Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by route of administration

6.5. Asia Pacific Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by end use

Chapter 7: Middle-East and Africa Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market analysis

7.1. Middle-East and Africa Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market – market overview

7.2. Middle-East and Africa Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by class

7.3. Middle-East and Africa Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by application

7.4. Middle-East and Africa Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by route of administration

7.5. Middle-East and Africa Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by end use

Chapter 8: Latin America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market analysis

8.1. Latin America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market – market overview

8.2. Latin America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by class

8.3. Latin America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by application

8.4. Latin America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by route of administration

8.5. Latin America Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, by end use

Chapter 9: Company profiles

9.1. GE Healthcare

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

9.2. Bayer AG

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

9.3. Guerbet

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

9.4. Bracco

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

9.5. J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

Continue:

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3189

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 300 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

30 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12203

+1 (318) 300-1218

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More: https://kaydeeaustralianews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeecanadanews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeechinanews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeefrancenews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeegermanynews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeeindianews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeeindonesianews.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald