Automotive Adhesives Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2018-2023

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Global Automotive Adhesives Market (2018-2023)”. The global Automotive Adhesives report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

According to report, the global automotive adhesive market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.45Bn by 2023.

Get Sample Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3200

Adhesives and sealants are the most versatile bonding agents used to make cars lighter and tougher. Adhesives are made from precise blends of resins and agents, additives used to enhance certain characteristics, depending on the end use. In automotive market, adhesives are used to manufacture engines, body components, gear boxes, safety systems, seat systems and sub-assemblies. It also helps to cut down on noise, vibration and other harshness characteristics.

The automotive adhesive market is segmented based on type of resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, silyl modified polymer, polyamide and others), technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based, pressure sensitive), vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle) and applications (white body, power train, paint shop). Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the automotive adhesives industry due to growing demand in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Australia and India.

Key growth factors

The growth of the automotive adhesives market is driven by strong vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles, adoption of smart cars, rise in demand for sports utility vehicle and crossover utility vehicles. More stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions drives demand for light weighting of vehicles, Improvement in fuel efficiency of automobiles and providing enhanced performance are key driving factors behind the advancement of adhesives in the automotive industry. Water based adhesives are gaining a distinction in the adhesives market for being environment friendly. Also, silicone based adhesives are being developed because of their diverse characteristics in applications.

Threats and key players

The changing technology of automotive adhesives means manufacturers must keep up with the trends in the market. It not only gets affected with the change in trends of adhesives but also market of automotive industry.

The key players operating in this market are Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S) , Dynea International Oy (Finland) , Forbo Adhesives Switzerland (Switzerland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals (U.S) and Covalence Adhesives (U.S.), etc.

Get Complete Research Report with TOC @: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3200/global-automotive-adhesives-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary

Chapter 2: Automotive adhesive market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – automotive adhesives market

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

2.5. Market segmentation on the basis of type of resin (polyurethanes, epoxy, silicone, others)

2.5. a. Polyurethanes revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Epoxy revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Silicone revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. Others revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market segmentation on the basis of technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based)

2.6. a. Hot melt revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. a. Water based revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. a. Solvent based revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market segmentation on the basis of application (white body, power train, others)

2.7. a. White body revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Power train revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. c. Others revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. Market segmentation on the basis of type of vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle)

2.8. a. Passenger vehicle revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. b. Light commercial revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. c.Heavy commercial revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3. North America automotive adhesives market

3.1. Market overview-market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market segmentation on the basis of type of resin (polyurethanes, epoxy, silicone, others)

3.3. a. Polyurethanes revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Epoxy revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Silicone revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. d. Others revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market segmentation on the basis of technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based)

3.4. a. Hot melt revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. a. Water based revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. a. Solvent based revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. Market segmentation on the basis of application (white body, power train, others)

3.5. a. White body revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. b. Power train revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. c. Other’s revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. Market size on the basis of type of vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle)

3.6. a. Passenger vehicle revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. b. Light commercial revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. c. Heavy commercial revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4. Europe automotive adhesives market

4.1. Market overview-market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market segmentation on the basis of type of resin (polyurethanes, epoxy, silicone, others)

4.3. a. Polyurethanes revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Epoxy revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. c. Silicone revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. d. others revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market segmentation on the basis of technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based)

4.4. a. Hot melt revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. a. Water based revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. a. Solvent based revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. Market segmentation on the basis of application (white body, power train, others)

4.5. a. White body revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. b. Power train revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. c. Other’s revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. Market segmentation on the basis of type of vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle)

4.6. a. Passenger vehicle revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. b. Light commercial revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. c. Heavy commercial revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Continue#@

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3200

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

90 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More:

https://fastmrnewseurope.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsfood.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsfrance.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsfurniture.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsgcc.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald