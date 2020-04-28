Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Overview



Some of the key players in the Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market include Agilent Technologies, B&K Precision Corporation, HAMEG Instruments GmbH, Pico Technology, National Instruments Corporation, Stanford Research Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation among others.

Arbitrary waveform generators are used to create electrical wave forms. These generators can produce waveforms that have been defined by a set of values. The arbitrary waveform generators are essentially used as test equipments. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The arbitrary generator market is driven due to their wide area of application in the field of testing. These generators are equipped with two channels which gives them the ability to combine the output of one channel with another. Hence, when the two channels are synchronized, they can help in production of a composite output. Furthermore, the wave shapes produced by the generators can be programmed independently. This function enables these generators to perform wide variety of applications such as channel summing.

In addition, the waveform generators have direct synthesis of dual-channel waveforms which helps the users to accurately adjust the relationship between two waveforms. These factors are driving the growth in the arbitrary waveform generator market. Moreover, these generators are also used to create video signals. Furthermore, the waveform generators can also be used to create digital modulation by adding digitally modulated words to the phase accumulator. In addition, the arbitrary wave generators are also used in research and development for the purpose of testing various frequencies and their limitations. In addition, the growing demand in internet and communication technology is also expected to drive the market for arbitrary waveform generators.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the market from growth. The arbitrary waveform generators are used to create frequencies that are up-sampled or down sampled. In doing so, this is results in some missing samples which in return create a waveform jitter. Furthermore, these types of generators can only create a single waveform at one given point of time and memory segmentation and sequencing of waveforms is not possible. These factors are acting as restraints for the market.

The market is expected to witness several opportunities as these generators are essentially used for research and development. In addition, the ongoing technological advancements are expected to lower the price of the components used to manufacture arbitrary waveform generators. Hence, these opportunities are expected to drive the market in future.

The arbitrary waveform generators market can be segmented on the basis of application and geography. By applications, the market can be categorized into education industry, defense and electronic and electrical device repair business industries among others.

North America and Europe are the early adapters of new technologies and hence expected dominate the market during the forecast period. The U.S. military are extensively using arbitrary waveform generators for research and development. However, Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period due to the presence of developing nations such as India and China. The growth in this region is attributed to the low cost of manufacturing in this region.

