Anti-infective Drugs Market to Reach USD 169.5 Billion in 2024

Fast.MR has presented a detailed report on “Anti-infective Drugs Market – By Product Type (Anti-bacterial Drugs, Anti-fungal Drugs, and Anti-viral Drugs), By Indication (Pneumonia, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, Sepsis, Tuberculosis, Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, Hepatitis Virus Infection, HIV Infection and Respiratory Virus Infection) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Sales) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Anti-infective Drugs Market in terms of revenue.

Global anti-infective drugs market is estimated to reach USD 169.5 Billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024. Growing number of anti-infection treatment and procedures is one of the key factors which is driving the growth of global anti-infective drugs market.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Anti-infective Drugs Market

Rising Penetration of Infectious Diseases

Increasing prevalence of infectious disease such as malaria, HIV, Ebola among others is expected to foster the growth of global anti-infective drugs market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing awareness about infectious disease among people is believed to positively impact the growth of global anti-infective drugs market.

Favorable government initiatives such as awareness campaigns and reimbursement policies are also expanding the scope of growth of market players. Moreover, various companies are actively engaged in advanced drug discovery. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of market.

Development of New Drugs

Continuous development and innovation of new drugs is anticipated to drive the growth of global anti-infective drugs market. Some companies with Phase 3 trials such as Iterum Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics, and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals are likely to get approval within 12 months. This will also lead to growth of global anti-infective drugs market.

Barriers – Anti-infective Drugs Market

Anti-infective Drugs Shortages

Transient shortage and long-terms shortage of anti-infective drugs is a major growth barrier in the global anti-infective drugs market. Apart from this, various major manufacturers are shutting down their antibiotic research and development which is further likely to negative impact the growth of global anti-infective drugs market.

Segmentation Analysis

The anti-infective drugs market by product type is segmented into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-fungal drugs, and anti-viral drugs. In this segment, anti-viral drugs segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share in 2024.

Based on indication, the anti-infective drugs market is further sub segmented into pneumonia, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, sepsis, tuberculosis, dermatophytosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, hepatitis virus infection, HIV infection and respiratory virus infection. HIV captured significant market share in overall anti-infective drugs market in 2018.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In anti-infective drugs market, North America dominated in 2018, acquiring significant portion of overall market. Factors such as increasing geriatric population and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors which are believed to bolster the growth of anti-infective drugs formula in North America. Asia Pacific anti-infective drugs market is expected to showcase highest growth rate during the forecast period. Presence of generic companies and increasing spending on healthcare is anticipated to positively impact the demand for Asia Pacific anti-infective drugs market.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global anti-infective drugs market, such as Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer, Mylan N.V., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and other prominent players. The anti-infective drugs market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe.

Table of Content

1.Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

3.1. Anti-infective Drugs Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4.Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Anti-infective Drugs Market 2018

4.2. Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Value Share, By Company 2018

5.Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Anti-infective Drugs Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6.Trends in Global Anti-infective Drugs Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7.Global Anti-infective Drugs Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

8.3. Anti-bacterial Drugs

8.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.2. B-lactams

8.3.2.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.3. Quinolones

8.3.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.4. Macrolides

8.3.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.5. Tetracycline

8.3.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.6. Aminoglycoside

8.3.6.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.3.7. Others

8.3.7.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4. Anti-fungal Drugs

8.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.2. Azoles

8.4.2.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.3. Echinocandins

8.4.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4.4. Polyenes

8.4.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.5. Anti-viral Drugs

8.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Indication

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Indication

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Indication

9.3. Pneumonia

9.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

9.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5. Sepsis

9.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6. Tuberculosis

9.6.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.7. Dermatophytosis

9.7.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.8. Aspergillosis

9.8.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.9. Candidiasis

9.9.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.10. Hepatitis Virus Infection

9.10.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.11. HIV Infection

9.11.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.12. Respiratory Virus Infection

9.12.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

10.3. Hospital Pharmacy

10.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.4. Retail Pharmacy

10.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.5. Online Sales

10.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

