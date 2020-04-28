4K Display Resolution Market Analysis Growth Trends Forecast to 2020

4K refers to 4,000 pixels in various digital horizontal resolution formats which are mainly used for shooting motion pictures. The augmented pixel size helps to improve the picture clarity and provide user with an outstanding viewing experience. 4K products find their application in several fields such as consumer electronics, business and education, aerospace and defense, entertainment, retail and advertisement etc. At present, cinematographers have also started taking interest in capturing high resolution images which is expected to drive the 4K display resolution market over the forecast period.

In addition, demand for large screen TVs with higher resolution, which gives a theatre like experience, is helping to boost the consumer interest in smart TVs. Apart from this, 4K display technology provides an ecosystem for content distribution, creation and processing which is also expected to contribute to the growth of 4K display market. Moreover, mass production and technological advancements of smart TVs has helped manufacturers to reduce the cost of 4K resolution based products such as smart phones, smart TVs (ultra high definition TVs and organic light-emitting diode TVs) etc. which has largely contributed to the growth of this market.

However, broadcasting of 4K content requires significantly more bandwidth than HD content which might result in hindering the growth of 4K display resolution market. Furthermore, 4K displays are being largely used in media and broadcasting industry and other commercial sectors which have created future opportunities for the market. Moreover, the increasing number of products based on 4K display technology including smart phones, tablets and notebooks has also created several opportunities for manufacturers of 4K display products. For instance, in June 2014, Toshiba Corporation launched an ultra-high definition display notebook which is expected to create more competition among dominating players such as Samsung Corporation and LG Corporation.

Request to Access Market Data @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2565

The global 4K display resolution market can be briefly segmented by product type, resolution, end-use industry and geography. Depending on different types of 4K displays products, the market can be segmented into digital cameras, camcorders, monitors, smart TVs, projectors, smart phone and tablets. The smart TV segment can be sub-segmented into ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs, organic light emitting diodes (OLED) TVs and access platforms. The smart TVs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the demand for large screen TVs, especially from digital signage sector. The access platforms include Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) & Over-the-Top (OTT), Blu-Ray, Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and satellite operators among others. The segmentation on the basis of resolution includes 3840×2160 resolution, 5120×2160 resolution, 3996×2160 resolution, 4096×2160 resolution and 5120×3200 resolution.

The segmentation on the basis of end-use industry includes aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, business and education, retail and advertisement and entertainment which includes gaming, digital cinemas and broadcasting.

Some of the key players in this industry segment are AU Optronics Corporation, AJA Video Systems, Inc., EIZO Corporation, Canon, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Innolux Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Marseille Inc., PointGrab Ltd., Planar Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Red Digital Cinema Camera Company, Sony Corporation and Sharp Corporation among others.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald