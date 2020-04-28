3D Printed Electronics Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global 3D Printed Electronics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global 3D Printed Electronics Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The creation of a 3D printed object is achieved using additive processes. In an additive process, an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the object is created. 3D printing enables companies to produce complex (functional) shapes using less material than traditional manufacturing methods. For electronics manufacturers, 3D printing technology holds considerable potential, as speeding time to market can help the industry keep pace with ever-shortening product life cycles for electronics consumers, the ease with which the technology can be used to generate varied product designs holds great potential for creating customized forms and features.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791816-global-3d-printed-electronics-market-2018-2025

Market Dynamics:

The electronics industry has been among the early adopters of 3D printing. Electronics Industry has been using the 3D printing technology to manufacture external cases for electronic devices. Increasingly, however, attention is turning to the creation of materials and processes to build parts’ internal circuitry. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing holds the potential to disrupt much of the electronics supply chain, from product design, Rapid prototyping to materials, supplier sourcing, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and aftermarket service.

At the manufacturing stage, 3D Rapid prototyping eliminates the need for tooling and molds, allowing for fast, cost-effective manufacturing of smaller lots and greater product customization in the Electronics Industry. The upstream supply chain can be shortened and simplified as raw materials are substituted for semi-fabricated products. Procurement expenses can be lowered as embedded labor costs are shed from manufacturing inputs. Downstream services, such as warehousing and distribution channels, can be reduced or eliminated as on-demand manufacturing of products and spare parts replaces physical inventory with digital inventory.

3D printed electronics still faces challenges which includes Accuracy for microelectronics, High-temperature processing, For all its potential to support manufacturers’ supply chain operations, a variety of intellectual property (IP) and technological challenges relating to 3D printing remain that could slow its adoption.

Segment Analysis:

3D Printed Electronics Market is segmented by Product Type, application and End-User. By product type, the market is segmented into Antennas, Sensors, Heaters, PCB, and Others. 3D printing technology is increasingly being used for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Thus, PCBs are expected to be the fastest growing segment.

By application, 3D Printed Electronics Market is segmented into Production Line and Rapid Prototyping. 3D printers can be used to manufacture spare parts for machines and equipment used on the production line. 3D printing provides Rapid prototyping time reduction of about 63% on average. Rapid prototyping and quick modifying of the projects are some of the main advantages of using 3D printing in the electronics industry in the stage of creating a project. Rapid prototyping segment accounted for a major share of the market and also expected to be the fastest growing.

By End-User, the market is segmented into Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Telecom, and Others such as Education &Research, Energy and Utility, Automotive. Aerospace and Defense segment accounted for significant share of the market due to the massive interest by US government in 3D-printing technology, especially for air-force applications. In 2017, The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and American Semiconductor collaborated to create a new 3D printed silicon chip.

Geographical Analysis:

By region, 3D Printed Electronics Market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America accounted for a major share of the market due to university research, innovative companies, and government involvement. Major corporations in the US are also adopting 3D printing for quick design testing and manufacturing advantage. Europe was the second largest segment by revenue. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region mostly due to China. China’s increasing defense budget, as well as increasing demand for innovative consumer electronics products in China, is leading to the growth of 3D Printed Electronics Market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the 3D Printed Electronics Market are Nano Dimension, Optomec, Inc., Zortrax, NCC Nano, LLC, Ceradrop, Neotech AMT, EoPlex Technologies, nScrypt Inc., Beta LAYOUT GmbH, Cartesian Co., BotFactory Inc., Sculpteo, Notion Systems GmbH.

In November 2018, Protolabs announces the release of its proprietary resin, MicroFine Green, specifically created for 3D printed parts that need ultra-high definition, accuracy, and strength. In Oct 2018, The Electromagnetics and Photonics Lab (EM Lab) of the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) announced, they have developed an automated process for 3D printing electronics.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the 3D Printed Electronics Market across each indication, in terms of type, function, application highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in the 3D Printed Electronics Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the 3D Printed Electronics Market level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key 3D Printed Electronics Market products of all major market players

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Patent Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Analysis

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – By Product Type

4.1. Antennas

4.2. Sensors

4.3. Heaters

4.4. PCB

4.5. Others

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – By Application

5.1. Production Line

5.2. Rapid Prototyping

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – By End-User

6.1. Aerospace and Defense

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Medical

6.4. Telecom

6.5. Others (Education &Research, Energy and Utility, Automotive)

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – By Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Rest of South America

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. United Kingdom

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. South Korea

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share/Rank Analysis

8.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

8.3. Product Benchmarking

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – Company Profiles

9.1. Nano Dimension

9.2. Optomec, Inc.

9.3. Zortrax

9.4. NCC Nano, LLC

9.5. Ceradrop

9.6. Neotech AMT

9.7. EoPlex Technologies

9.8. nScrypt Inc.

9.9. Beta LAYOUT GmbH

9.10. Cartesian Co.

9.11. BotFactory Inc.

9.12. Sculpteo

9.13. Notion Systems GmbH

Note: Additional company profiles will be included on client request.

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market – Appendix.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald