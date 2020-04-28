3D Concrete Printing Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The 3D concrete printing devices offer a quick and cost-effective method for construction of buildings in an attempt to create three-dimensional shapes by a computer controlled positioning process. The technology is particularly useful for manufacturing geometrically complex components. The method of 3D printing promises to be a promising concept, with reduced construction times, decreased power consumption, and less construction waste produced.

The global 3D concrete printing market was worth $XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global 3D Concrete Printing – Market Dynamics

The construction activities have grown during recent times on a global scale, with rapid urbanization and industrialization efforts driving the economic development of developed and developing countries alike. As such, the issues faced with the disposal of waste and delays in timely completion of buildings have hampered the growth of the construction sector. The adoption and integration of computer-aided precise 3D printing technologies are aimed at optimizing the construction costs, reduce construction time, enhance flexibility in building design and shift focus towards the use of eco-friendly building techniques. The growing demand for complex building structures and the elimination of chemical waste would also propel market growth, coupled with a rise in funding and investments for innovative building techniques. For instance, in April 2018, tech startup Icon announced that it is raising money to 3D-print durable and affordable single-story concrete homes in El Salvador, which would cost around 4,000 USD each, to offset the global housing crisis.

The initial capital investment required to establish a 3D concrete printing machinery is quite high, and as such the companies face issues in establishing a successful venture. The absence of skilled labor and operator workforce might also act as market barriers, owing to the vital role that workers play in finalizing the design prototype. The lack of standardized templates and limited opportunities for product variety might also hamper market growth, coupled with the lack of awareness about the optimized use of 3D printers in the construction sector.

The increasing demand for fast-paced building construction and rapid growth of the construction sector in the developing countries is expected to present new opportunities for business expansion to key market players.

Global 3D Concrete Printing – Segment Analysis

Global 3D Printing Market, By End-User, 2017 (%)

Residential 31.45%

Infrastructural 27.76%

Commercial 23.34%

Architectural 17.45%

The global 3D concrete printing market is segmented by concrete type into precast, ready-mix, and others including shotcrete and high-density concrete mix. The ready-mix segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to consistency in quality achieved through digital control of sand aggregates and water particles, coupled with the reduction in cement wastage and pollution-free construction activities. For instance, in October 2018, scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) developed a 3D printing technology where two robots can work in unison using a specially formulated ready-mix concrete.

The market is further categorized by end-user into architectural, commercial, infrastructural, and residential. The residential segment is leading by market share owing to rapid urbanization in developing countries, efficient use of materials, faster building process, and flexible design. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as more companies invest behind the concept of affordable housing projects using eco-friendly building materials in quicker times. For instance, in May 2018, the city of Eindhoven, Netherlands, announced the adoption of Project Milestone involving the construction of five planned 3D-printed concrete houses over the next five years.

Global 3D Concrete Printing – Geographical Analysis

Global 3D Printing Market, By Geography, 2017 (%)

Europe 27.77%

North America 21.34%

Asia-Pacific 18.92%

RoW 17.74%

South America 14.23%

The global 3D concrete printing market is segmented geographically by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to increased regional efforts of urbanization and rise in disposable income of consumers. China and India are poised to be the major contributors to the overall regional growth, owing to technological innovation and product development of 3D printing techniques. The companies are thus focused on launching advanced printing centers to capture significant market share. For instance, in March 2018, Wipro3D, the additive manufacturing arm of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, announced the launch of an experience center for 3D printing in Bengaluru, India, with capabilities such as post-processing, research, characterization, and validation for 3D additive manufacturing techniques.

Global 3D Concrete Printing – Competitive Analysis

The 3D concrete printing market is at a relatively nascent stage, and as such contains huge growth potential during the forecast period. The key market players include LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG, Heidelbergcement AG, CyBe Construction B.V., and XtreeE SAS France. The companies are thus focused on innovative product launches and strategic partnerships to strengthen its market position. For instance, in February 2018, Apis Cor completed an on-site house using 3D printing technology in Moscow, Russia, in collaboration with PIK. In November 2017, LafargeHolcim Ltd announced that it would participate in the University of Nantes’ 3D printed social housing project Yhnova, to build a 95m2 house, in an attempt to digitally transform the affordable social housing sector.

Key Takeaways

The residential sector is the leading segment by end-user owing to rapid urbanization in developing countries, efficient use of materials, faster building process, and flexible design.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid market growth owing to increased regional efforts of urbanization, the rise in the adoption of 3D printing technologies, and the rise in disposable income of consumers.

The companies increasingly focus on the formation of strategic collaborations and partnerships to expand market reach. For instance, in September 2016, LafargeHolcim Ltd and XtreeE SAS France successfully constructed Europe’s first concrete load-bearing structural element in France using 3D printing technology.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Competitive Scenario, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. 3D Concrete Printing Market is segmented by concrete type into precast, ready-mix, and others. By end-user, the global 3D Concrete Printing market is segmented into architectural, commercial, infrastructural, and residential. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Why Purchase the Report?

Visualize the composition of the 3D Concrete Printing market across each indication, regarding type and treatment options, highlighting the vital commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in 3D Concrete Printing market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the 3D Concrete Printing market – level 4/5 segmentation.

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Product mapping in excel for the principal products of all major market players

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market– Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Restraints

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.2.1. Buyers Power

3.2.2. Suppliers Power

3.2.3. Industry Competition

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 4 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market- Product Analysis

4.1. By Concrete Type

4.1.1. Precast

4.1.2. Ready-Mix

4.1.3. Others (Shotcrete, High-Density)

4.2. By End-User

4.2.1. Architectural

4.2.2. Commercial

4.2.3. Infrastructural

4.2.4. Residential

Chapter 5 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market- Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. The US

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.3. Mexico

5.2. South America

5.2.1. Brazil

5.2.2. Argentina

5.2.3. Rest of South America

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. United Kingdom

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Rest of Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Australia

5.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5. RoW

Chapter 6 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market- Competitive Landscape

6.1. Competitive scenario

6.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

Chapter 7 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market- Company Profiles

7.1. Apis Cor

7.2. Balfour Beatty plc

7.3. CyBe Construction B.V.

7.4. Dus Architects

7.5. Foster + Partners

7.6. HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

7.7. LafargeHolcim Ltd

7.8. Sika AG

7.9. Skanska AB

7.10. XtreeE SAS France

Chapter 8 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market- Appendix

