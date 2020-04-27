Watchdog Timers Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Watchdog timers (WDTs) is an electronic device or electronic timer designed to prevent system failures by detecting and recovering from the computer malfunctions. Computer malfunctions were often happens due to any software or hardware fault and from overcoming these unresponsive situations watchdog timers plays a crucial role by rebooting the processor. These are self-contained hardware devices integrated to external circuits to the processor that can detect and trigger a processor reset if required.

The watchdog timers are designed to count down from some initial value to zero during unresponsive situation. The watchdog timer asserts the reset command when the counter reaches zero before the computer recovers. The computer processor periodically sends a signal to the watchdog timer to specify that the system software is working properly. If the watchdog timer doesn’t receive this signal within a fixed time frame, the watchdog timer affirms a reset command. The entire process of resetting the watchdog timer is referred “kicking the dog”.

The global watchdog timers market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. This is due to its increasing demand of embedded computing devices across various application sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and medical sector. The increase in mobile phone production worldwide is stimulating the growth in demand for watchdog timers and associated components. The continuous innovation in technology has increased the demand for global watchdog timers in consumer electronics, industrial, military and defense sectors. However, low cost of profit margin is acting as a restraining factor for the growth of watchdog timers market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to analyze further application that is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global watchdog timers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into internal watchdog timer and external watchdog timer. The internal watchdog timers are inbuilt with microcontrollers or processors during manufacturing and is enabled by a software program to detect and rectify system abnormality by rebooting. The internal watchdog timer saves money, but can be affected by runaway code.

However, external watchdog timers are stand-alone ICs and are used for systems that haves two or more CPUs. These external watchdog timers are enabled manually by hardware after detecting the system malfunctions. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, telecommunication, medical, industrial equipment’s, consumer electronics, military & defense and others. Telecommunication end user is expected to the largest application segment owing to its high demand for networking and communication equipment’s worldwide, stimulating the watchdog timers market.

