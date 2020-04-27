Vascular Injury Treatment Market Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Technology And Forecasts To 2027

Vascular Injury Treatment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global vascular injury treatment market. According to the report, the global vascular injury treatment market was valued at ~US$ 2.8 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

The prevalence of vascular injuries is rising among the population due to accidents, falls, and cuts. Moreover, dislocation of bones is one of the major causes of vascular injury. The term ‘vascular trauma’ refers to the blood vessel injury, comprising the arteries, which carry blood to an extremity or an organ or a vein, which return the blood to the heart. Vascular surgeons categorize these vascular injuries by the type of trauma that caused them – penetrating or blunt injury. A blunt injury can occur when a blood vessel is crushed or stretched. A penetrating injury can occur when a blood vessel is punctured, torn, or severed. Either type of vascular trauma can cause the blood vessel to clot, also known as thrombosis, and interrupt blood flow to an organ or extremity or cause bleeding, which can lead to life-threatening hemorrhage. According to the National Trauma Databank, vascular injuries account for 1% to 2% of all injuries reported in trauma patients. Penetrating trauma is the leading cause of peripheral vascular injuries, and accounted for over 71% of all vascular injuries in 2018. Among penetrating vascular injuries, handguns are the major cause of penetrating injuries in the U.S., followed by stab wounds and shotguns.

In terms of injury, the laceration/transection segment held a major share of the global vascular injury treatment market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. A research study published by NCBI, titled ‘Vascular Injuries: Trends in Management’, concluded that, lacerations and transections are induced most commonly due to blunt trauma as well as high velocity missiles, which cause irregular tears in the vessel or segmental loss associated with other tissue injuries as well. This type of injury comprises 80% to 85% of the cases. Increase in the incidence of vascular injuries, rise in the prevalence of trauma due to the surge in road accidents, falls, cuts, violence, and also high bone dislocation cases and athletic sports injuries drive the global vascular injury treatment market. Surge in the number of endovascular procedures and rise in prevalence of obesity also augment the global vascular injury treatment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight; of these, nearly 650 million were obese. Moreover, 13% of adults aged 18 years and above were obese.

However, the high cost associated with the treatment of vascular injuries and lack of awareness in developing countries are likely to hamper the growth of the global vascular injury treatment market.

Global Vascular Injury Treatment Market: Prominent Regions

The vascular injury treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness strong growth, owing to an increase in the incidence of these injuries. Additionally, surge in the number of trauma cases, increase in patient population, and initiatives taken by governments in the healthcare sector boost the growth of the global vascular injury treatment market in the region. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India, a total of 464,910 road accidents were reported by the States and Union Territories (UTs) in 2017, claiming 147,913 lives and causing injuries to 470,975 persons. A large number of traumatic injuries leading to vascular damage contributes to the growth of the vascular injury treatment market. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, rise in vascular injuries, and technological advancements propel the vascular injury treatment markets in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The vascular injury treatment markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.

Key players strive to expand their footprint across the world to strengthen their position in the vascular injury treatment market. Developing economies, due to increase in government initiatives and high demand for vascular injury treatment, offer significant opportunities for key players to expand their share in the vascular injury treatment market.

Global Vascular Injury Treatment Market: Key Players

Key players in the global vascular injury treatment market are sharpening their competitive edges through close cooperation and collaborations in the areas of technological advancements, marketing, and infrastructure. These players are also growing their businesses through organic methods such as infrastructure capacity expansion and increasing the number of professionals to meet the rising demand for the detection and treatment of vascular injuries.

Leading players operating in the global vascular injury treatment market include Cleveland Clinic, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Massachusetts General Hospital, Heidelberg University Hospital, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, Universal Health Services, Inc., Tenet Healthcare, Mayo Clinic Health System, Mediclinic International, CHSPSC, LLC, and IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Global Vascular Injury Treatment Market: Segmentation

Vascular Injury Treatment Market by Injury

Spasm

Thrombosis

Contusion/Intimal Flap

Laceration/Transection

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula

Aneurysm & Pseudoaneurysm

Others

Vascular Injury Treatment Market by Treatment

Lateral Arteriorrhaphy/ Venorrhaphy

Patch Angioplasty

Bypass Graft

Extraanatomic Bypass

Thrombectomy

Others

Vascular Injury Treatment Market by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Vascular Injury Treatment Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



