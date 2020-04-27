Structural Heart Devices Market : A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics Forecast 2019 – 2027

Structural Heart Devices Market: Overview

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global structural heart devices market. In terms of revenue, the global structural heart devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the structural heart devices market report.

The global structural heart devices market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in the number of product approvals by the FDA and increase in awareness about treatment options for structural heart diseases. North America held a major share of the global structural heart devices market in 2018, due to the presence of leading players offering structural heart devices and increase in the use of advanced technologies for the manufacturing these devices. The structural heart devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of ~8% from 2019 to 2027, due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in geriatric population, and rise in the number of surgical procedures in developing countries such as India and China.

In this market report, TMR says that, the biological/tissue valves segment dominated the global structural heart devices market in 2018. The segment is likely to continue to dominate the global structural heart devices market during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed to introduction of new transcatheter tissue valve products for aortic valve replacements and product approvals by regional regulatory authorities.

In November 2018, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation received CE Mark approval for the Edward Cardioband Tricuspid Valve Reconstruction System. This enabled the company to maintain its leading position in the structural heart devices market. In November 2017, the Ministry of Heath, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) of Japan approved Abbott`s MitraClip heart valve repair device. This product approval enabled the company to maintain competitiveness in the structural heart devices market. Key players are investing in the development of transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to address the unmet needs of structural heart diseases and ever-increasing demand for minimally-invasive interventional cardiology procedures.

Structural Heart Devices Market: Segment Analysis

In terms of procedure, the global structural heart devices market has been bifurcated into repair procedures and replacement procedures. The replacement procedures segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global market, owing to the increase in the survival rate of replacement procedures and high prevalence of aortic valve stenosis and other valvular heart diseases. The repair procedures segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global structural heart devices market has been categorized into valve stenosis, valve regurgitation, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart defects, and others. The valve regurgitation segment is likely to gain market share due to increase in demand for mitral valve replacement and repair procedures.

However, the high cost of minimally-invasive procedures is projected to hamper the growth of the global structural heart devices market.

Global Structural Heart Devices Market: Prominent Regions

In terms of region, the global structural heart devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a dominant share of the global structural heart devices market during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of new players and increase in number of startup companies engaged in research and development on mitral valve replacement products. Moreover, increase in the number of TAVR procedures in hospitals and other healthcare centers and the development of technologically-advanced cardiac devices by players are anticipated to fuel the growth of the structural heart devices market in North America.

The structural heart devices market in Europe is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR in the near future, due to significant increase in the number of biological/tissue heart valves receiving CE marks and the rapid adoption of technologically-advanced structural heart devices for the treatment of valvular heart diseases.

The structural heart devices market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Rise in the prevalence of congenital heart defects and surge in minimally-invasive procedures are projected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market in the region in the near future. An article published in NCBI stated that, an estimated 9,276 heart valve replacement and repair procedures were performed in in Australia in 2013–2014. According to HeartKids, annually, 2,400 to 3,000 babies are born with congenital heart defects in Australia. Therefore, increase in the number of valve replacement procedures is anticipated to drive the structural heart devices market in the region.

Global Structural Heart Devices Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global structural heart devices market are Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova plc, Lepu Medical, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Lifetech Scientific, Neovas, and CryoLife, Inc.

New product developments and launches is the major focus of prominent players operating in the global structural heart devices market. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations is another strategy adopted by these players to be competitive and gain market share. Key players strive to provide access to technologically-advanced devices for the treatment of structural heart diseases.

Global Structural Heart Devices Market: Segmentation

Structural Heart Devices Market by Product

Biological/Tissue Valves Transcatheter Heart Valves Surgical Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

Annuloplasty Rings

Occluders

Accessories

Structural Heart Devices Market by Procedure

Replacement Procedures

Repair Procedures

Structural Heart Devices Market by Indication

Valve Stenosis

Valve Regurgitation

Cardio Myopathy

Congenital Heart Defects

Others

Structural Heart Devices Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



