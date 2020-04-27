Pantothenate Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2027

Market Outlook

Pantothenate is also known as vitamin B5, which includes essential nutrients. It is found in plants as well as in animals such as, cereal grains, legumes, vegetables, and milk. Pantothenate is available especially in D-pantothenic acid, Depaxthenol, and Calcium Pantothenate. Pantothenate helps in making blood cells as well as helps to convert food into energy, which in turn, increase the consumption of pantothenate in global market. It also contains proteins and carbohydrates and other fats. Moreover, pantothenate is used in the food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic industries as it has many benefits resulting in its massive demand in the market. Listed are the factors responsible for the pantothenate market growth and are expected to remain significant over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand Due to Numerous Application in Food and Pharmaceutical Industries

Consumers nowadays are becoming increasingly conscious about their diet and prefer protein as well as nutrition-rich product, therefore demand for vitamin B5 food is expected to increase, and propel the demand for pantothenate. Also, it has an anti-inflammatory agent, which helps to stimulate skin healing process easily, which, in turn drive the pantothenate market globally. Moreover, pantothenate helps to convert protein, carbohydrates, and other fat into energy, to maintain a healthy digestive tract, which is one of the primary reason to trigger the market of pantothenate market. Moreover, pantothenate is also suitable for hair, as it helps to grow hair by protecting and supporting adrenal glands. Additionally, changing living style of people and changing food habits have resulted in many health issues, as well as deficiency of many nutrients and vitamins. Additionally, pantothenate is beneficial for the skin and makes skin soft and smooth, which in turn, is likely, to drive the demand for Pantothenate in coming years. Further, increasing millennial population and their awareness towards dietary supplement made from pantothenate is estimated to increase the demand for pantothenate during the forecast period. Furthermore, the need for pantothenate is also expected to rise among the diabetic population as they prefer to consume the product, which are new or more beneficial. These are the factors which are likely to drive the growth of Pantothenate market.

Pantothenate Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the pantothenate market has been segmented as-

D-pantothenic acid

Depaxthenol

Calcium Pantothenate

On the basis of industry, the pantothenate market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

On the basis of application, the pantothenate market has been segmented as-

Dietary supplements

Protein powder

Sports nutrition

Pantothenate Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players operating in the global pantothenate market are Cargill Inc.(the U.S.), Deqi Feng, Retrophin, Inc., Xianfeng Cheng, among others. Apart from the above mentioned companies, many other manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the pantothenate market, owing to its wide application in food and pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries, resulting in high demand for Pantothenate over the forecast period.

Pantothenate Market Opportunities

Rising awareness of consumer, towards their health, around the globe is expected to drive the demand for natural products, simultaneously driving the market growth of the pantothenate market. Increasing consumption of functional or protein food is expected to create opportunities for pantothenate manufacturers to expand their product offerings in the global Pantothenate market. Pantothenate is also beneficial for nerve pain and other encephalitic diseases and manufacturers can introduce their products in the market. Moreover, increasing awareness of consumers towards skin and hair, due to increasing pollution, also drive the market of Pantothenate globally, as they pantothenate has rich source of vitamin B5, which are used in most of the cosmetic and; simantenously creates opportunities for manufacturers. Due to various application of pantothenate such as dietary, functional, and others, the demand for pantothenate in the market is increasing.

