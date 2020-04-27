Organic Food Market Is Expected To Grow Significantly By Growth Strategies Adopted By Top Players 2022

The Business Research Company’s Organic Food Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global organic food market was valued at about $166.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $305.56 billion at a CAGR of 16.4% through 2022. Increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally is acting as a driver in the organic food market.

organic food market consists of sales of organic food and beverages and related services. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additive or industrial solvent.

As organic food is not exposed to the similar amount of preservatives that of conventional food, organic food tends to be prone to bacteria attacks and has a shorter shelf life. For example, organic food products like turnip greens, mustard greens, and endive have a very short shelf life with shrinkage percentage of 50%. Thus, high packaging, logistics and distribution costs to increase shelf life is limiting the growth of the organic food market.

The organic food market is segmented into

Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy Organic Fruits & Vegetables Organic Bread & Bakery Organic Beverages Organic Processed Food Other Organic Products

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the organic food market in major countries – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America was the largest region in the organic food market in 2018. The organic food market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Some of the major key players involved in the organic food market are General Mills Inc., Cargill, Inc., Danone, United Natural Foods Inc. and Amy’s Kitchen.

