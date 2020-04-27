New Technology Developments in Plastic Protective Packaging Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2027



Fast. MR launches a new market research report on the “Plastic Protective Packaging Market By Material Type(polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)), By Product Type(cushion, plastic mailer, bubble packaging, dunnage bags, sleeves, shrink wrap, stretch wrap, and stretch hood) – Global Market Size, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2018-2027”. The study covers a detailed in-depth analysis of the global market along with the regional and country level analysis. The study also delivers a complete analysis about the major & niche players of global growing-up milk market which includes profiling of Pregis Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Flexopack S.A., PremiumPack GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Buergofol GmbH, and many more.

Key Insights

Growing population fueled by the rapid urbanization around the globe has resulted in the increasing demand for extended shelf life food items. The rapidly growing working class around the world is the primary factor fueling the growth of the food mentioned above things. At the same time, the demand for sustainable product range is also widely gaining popularity. Thus, cater to such customer’s requirements, many of the food and beverage vendors are demanding enhanced packaging solutions.

To cater to the evolving need of the food and beverage sector, vendors of the plastic protective packaging are launching new product lines in line with end-users specifications. For instance, Sonoco, which is among the leading vendors of the industry, created a new product line called EnviroSense. The product key attributes include minimal environmental impact, greater use of recycled content, enhanced package to product ratio, and many more.

Rapidly Evolving E-commerce Positively Influencing Plastic Protective Packaging

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, Flipkart, and many more have witnessed tremendous penetration among consumer masses over the last few years. The ease offered by these companies mentioned above resulted in a swift customer base along with increased reliance and dependability. This resulted in the evolvement of packaging standards of the e-commerce industry, which complemented the plastic protective packaging demand.

Logistics, which is the first part of the e-commerce sector to increase its efficiency, demanded such protective solutions that can offer durability and resilience. The possibility of fast delivery time prompted the vendors of the industry to look for innovative protective packaging products. This created an opportunity for the vendors of the plastic protective packaging to offer products such as protective mailers, bubble wraps, air pillows, and many more. Thus, new consumer demand is anticipated to push the innovation and development of the plastic protective packaging industry.

Material Type Outlook

Based on material type, the market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). Within this market space, demand for HDPE is likely to observe fruitful growth owing to its high demand from the frozen food sector. The product offers higher resistance as well as an airtight environment, which enhances the frozen food shelf life.

Similarly, demand for PP material is likely to gain popularity over the coming years. Rising adoption of the content for bottles is projected to play a vital role in the growth of the segment. Bottled water is observing ever-increasing demand as per capita water usage around the globe witness upward trends. Thus, rising demand for bottled water is expected to influence the growth of the segments positively.

Product Type Outlook

Based on product type, the market is segmented into air cushion, plastic mailer, bubble packaging, dunnage bags, sleeves, shrink wrap, stretch wrap, and stretch hood. The market for plastic mailer is likely to observe steady demand over the forecast period. The more exceptional recycling ability of plastic mailers is driving its application as an environmentally friendly product. Also, stringent environmental policies adopted across North America and the European region is likely to fuel the usage of the plastic mailer.

Bubble packaging is likely to be driven by the rising demand from the electronics sector. The product is widely employed in the packaging of electronic devices. The product enables the safety of electronic devices through small air bubbles, which can act as a barrier during any impact scenario. The demand for electronic devices is increasing tremendously as the population moves towards digitalization. Such trends are likely to drive the need for bubble packaging solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors of the industry include Pregis Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Flexopack S.A., PremiumPack GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Buergofol GmbH, and many more.

The industry is observing increasing acquisition strategies. For instance, Smurfit Kappa Group acquired a Bulgaria based company called Balkanpack to enhance its business presence across the Balkan Peninsula region. Similarly, Berry Global Group is planning to buy the RPC group to create a global plastic packaging franchise.

Definition

The product produced to protect any goods from magnetic, electrostatic, atmospheric, vibration damage is defined as the protective packaging. Plastic protective packagings are products derived from synthetic resins which offer protection from damages as mentioned above.

