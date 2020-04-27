Nanotechnology in Medical Equipment Market: Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis

Nanotechnology has tremendous potential to reform the healthcare industry. It is expected that incorporation of nanotechnology in various applications of healthcare will be the major phenomenon to watch in the next decade. Thus nanotechnology in healthcare offers substantial opportunities to revolutionize the field of diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness about preventive measures of healthcare and large scale development in nanotechnology are the major drivers of this market. Incorporation of nanotechnology holds opportunity in provision of healthcare of preventative state, identification of sources of diseases and stopping them at the very beginning. However, lack of significant collaboration between microelectronic engineers and biomedical scientists may hold back the progress of this market.

The overall market of nano-healthcare technology in the medical equipment segment can be categorized on the basis of the application of these equipments namely, diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Nanotechnology can also be effectively and efficiently used for diagnosis of diseases through its incorporation in applications such as bioassays, monitoring devices and imaging. Superparamagnetic iron oxide, perfluorocarbon, gadolinium and specialty polymers can be incorporated in medical devices used for in vivo imaging.

Nano-particles such as silver nano-particles and titanium dioxide nanoparticles can be used on implants to offer better treatment to the disease affected patient. Apart from diagnostic products, nano-materials will also emerge in key forms of equipment based treatment. Demand for medical devices based on nanotechnology will grow rapidly when nanotechnology based cardiac and orthopedic implants are introduced in the market.

Geographically, the nano-healthcare technology in medical equipments market is divided into four zones –North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. AstraZeneca, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Capsulution Nanoscience AG, Ferro Corp., GE Global Research, and Merck KGaA are some of the major players active in this market.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.

