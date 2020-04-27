Mosquito Repellent Market – Global Industry to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2024



Global Mosquito Repellent Market was valued at USD 4637 Million in the year 2018. Certain countries including Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand witnessing disease outbreak and resilient domestic demand coupled with rising personal healthcare expenditure and rapidly surging number of patients suffering from various mosquito transmitted diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Encephalitis, which has accelerated the mosquito repellent market growth during the period of 2019-2024.

Coils have been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly because of wide availability of the product with a number of manufacturers offering mosquito repellent coils clubbed with burgeoning demand arising from consumers in order to keep themselves away from menacing diseases including dengue, malaria and Japanese encephalitis. In addition, rising investment by major leading Mosquito Repellent manufacturers in various regions with enhanced availability of Mosquito Repellents and focus of government on educating consumers about healthy impact of using mosquito repellent with various government powered awareness programmes that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Global Mosquito Repellent Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Mosquito Repellent Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Product Type: Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil and Others

Analysis By Distribution Channel: Large retail stores, Small retail stores, Specialty stores and Online

Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Italy, France, China, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Company Analysis – Godrej, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Spectrum Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Dabur, Jyothy Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans, Quantum Health

