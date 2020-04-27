Model based Testing Market End User, Key Players and Witness High Growth Demand During by 2025

Global Model Based Testing Market: Snapshot

Software testing is a process that takes a lot of time and effort, and is also highly prone to errors. Testing professionals and software testing managers perpetually face problems that are associated with the search of the right individual who can ensure accuracy and efficiency in the testing operations. The process of developing test cases and scripts is one of the vital elements of testing the time efficiency of testing. Case building and scripting can be automated with the help of testing tools, which are based on specific models. These can result in a significant enhancement in timelines and can provide a profitable method of marketing the software. To generate test cases, the testing tools which are based on a particular model may be utilized to resolve these issues faced by users by creating test cases from models that are pre-determined and permits the software tester to taste the predictable behavior of the system under test.

The model, derived from generated use cases, are mostly developed or written from functional requirements. Model based testing tools thus help reduce the possibility of errors from tester side and also eliminate the need to recruit experienced testers by automating the process of scripting. The need to deliver software products on a large scale, and in the shortest possible time, is a significant factor fuelling the model based testing market.

Model based Testing Market: Overview

Model-based testing refers to a method analysis that employs modeling to perform the analysis and record and communicate the results. It is an application of model-based design for the design and also to perform software testing.

Models represent the desired features of a System Under Test (SUT) and also represent the testing strategies and test environment. A model that represents an SUT is a partial representation of the SUT’s desired features.

Model based Testing Market: Key Trends

The use of model-based development process can improve the construction of reliable software considerably. Research suggests that model-based development process can contribute substantially to increase the quality of developed product and to augment the efficiency of the development process.

Model-based approach renews the complete process of functional software testing. It supports the stages of designing and developing tests, documentation of test repository, generating and maintaining two-directional traceability matrix between tests and requirements, and accelerate test automation.

Software testing currently has a lot of challenges for both manual and automated testing. Manual testing generally involves testers as the middlemen between the handling team and customers that handle the pressure from both sides to represent the picture completely. However, manual testing is subject to failure to comprehend test requirements and to test the application properly. To address this, model-based testing offers broader coverage of the system under test in terms of complete requirement and application coverage. In model-based testing, models can contain unified model modeling language (UML) Finite State Machine chart to depict the complete flow of software system.

However, model-based testing is often regarded as extremely academic and therefore is not suitable for use in real-world applications that are bound by resource, cost, and time constraints.

Model based Testing Market: Market Potential

The development of newer tools for model based testing is enhancing model-level testing and debugging capabilities for embedded targets. In a breakthrough development, AdaCore’s QGen 17.1 is the latest version of model-based development and verification toolset offering of the company. QGen overcomes the gap between software engineering and control engineering, which allows full advantage of model-based development while keeping low-level control needed to achieve complete integration with target hardware. This development is set to help customers in aerospace and automotive industries and in safety-critical software-intensive sectors.

Model based Testing Market: Regional Outlook

The emerging economies of Asia Pacific are expected to be significant markets for model based testing due to a massive automobile manufacturing base and a large information technology (IT) industry that requires software testing.

Developed countries in North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the global model based testing market due to an established automobile industry and presence of some of the world’s leading technology companies in these regions.

Model based Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies that operate in the global model based testing market are HCL Technologies, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM, Wipro, Oracle, Microsoft, and Infosys.

Key companies in the market are driven to automate test design and accelerate testing for financial services applications commercially. For instance, Capgemini has extensive experience in implementing commercial off the shelf software for major financial services. This includes insurance claims processing, payments processing, core banking, and securities trading. Capgemini’s model based testing workbench allows testing professionals construct test cases effectively and efficiently by means of predefined accelerators and tools.

