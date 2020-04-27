HPLC Systems & Accessories Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis

HPLC Systems & Accessories Market: Snapshot

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), a chromatographic technique is used to identify, quantify and separate each component from a sample of complex chemical mixtures. Presently, HPLC is a versatile technique, available for analyzing all types of biological compounds that can be isolated or synthesized. This method involves the passage of liquid sample over solid adsorbent material packed in a column with solvent. HPLC technique has been used in various fields such as legal, medical, manufacturing processes and in research. This technique relies on pumps and other accessories to pass the sample through the column filled with sorbent (active ingredient of the column).

HPLC is highly efficient and different from the conventional liquid chromatographic methods in terms of high operational pressures used in HPLC to run the mobile phase through the column. In addition, the resolution power of HPLC used during separation is higher when compared to conventional liquid chromatographic techniques. The market for HPLC systems and accessories holds immense growth potential due to extensive use of this technique in wider application areas such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industry, industrial chemicals sector, etc. and its effectiveness and accuracy over the traditional processes.

HPLC systems and accessories include products and components involved in the identification, analysis and separation process. Market for HPLC systems and accessories can be segmented by product type, applications and geography. The various products include sample injectors, pumps, columns, fraction collectors, detectors and others. The HPLC technique has applications in various fields such as life sciences research, industrial chemicals, manufacturing processes, etc.

The major factors augmenting growth of the market are rigorous investments by both established and start up firms, emergence of robotics and updated automation systems, rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research. In addition, with the introduction of economic devices and integrated technological platforms are expected to play an instrumental role in enhancing the use and uptake of HPLC systems and accessories.

Threat of substitutes and emergence of local players results into perfect competition markets, might hamper the growth of the market. Some of the major players in the market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Hichrom Limited.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald