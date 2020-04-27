Global Tungsten Steel Bars Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Tungsten steel bars are a kind of high hardness and high strength alloy material made of hard alloy tungsten steel (WC) as the main raw material, plus other precious metals and paste phase by powder metallurgy method.

Scope of the Report:

Tungsten steel bars are mainly used in the production of various metal and non-metal cutting tools, and are also widely used in stamping tools and wear-resistant tools.

The worldwide market for Tungsten Steel Bars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tungsten Steel Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FAREAST

Latroble

Erasteel

Bohler

Hitachi

Nachi

HEYE Special Steel

Fuda Special Steel

Tiangong Tool

Baosteel-specialsteel

Dongbei Special Steel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid Tungsten Steel Bar

Hollow Tungsten Steel Bar

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cutting Tool

Stamping Tool

Wear Tool

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tungsten Steel Bars market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tungsten Steel Bars Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tungsten Steel Bars, with sales, revenue, and price of Tungsten Steel Bars, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tungsten Steel Bars, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Tungsten Steel Bars market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tungsten Steel Bars sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

