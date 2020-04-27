Global Spunlaid Nonwovens Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region
Spunlaid, also called spunbond, nonwovens are made in one continuous process.Fibers are spun and then directly dispersed into a web by deflectors or can be directed with air streams.
Scope of the Report:
This technique leads to faster belt speeds, and cheaper costs.
The worldwide market for Spunlaid Nonwovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Spunlaid Nonwovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Freudenberg
ANDRITZ
Hollingsworth and Vose
Glatfelter
TWE Group
Kuraray
Oji Kinocloth
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Natural Fiber
Synthetic Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive?Interior
Home?Textiles
Hygienic Products
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Spunlaid Nonwovens market.
Chapter 1, to describe Spunlaid Nonwovens Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Spunlaid Nonwovens, with sales, revenue, and price of Spunlaid Nonwovens, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Spunlaid Nonwovens, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Spunlaid Nonwovens market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Spunlaid Nonwovens sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
1 Market Overview
1.1 Spunlaid Nonwovens Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Natural Fiber
1.2.2 Synthetic Fiber
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive?Interior
1.3.2 Home?Textiles
1.3.3 Hygienic Products
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Freudenberg
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Spunlaid Nonwovens Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Freudenberg Spunlaid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 ANDRITZ
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Spunlaid Nonwovens Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 ANDRITZ Spunlaid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Hollingsworth and Vose
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Spunlaid Nonwovens Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Hollingsworth and Vose Spunlaid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Glatfelter
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Spunlaid Nonwovens Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Glatfelter Spunlaid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 TWE Group
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Spunlaid Nonwovens Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 TWE Group Spunlaid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Kuraray
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Spunlaid Nonwovens Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Kuraray Spunlaid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Oji Kinocloth
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Spunlaid Nonwovens Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Oji Kinocloth Spunlaid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
