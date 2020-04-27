Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market 2019 – 2024

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the Semiconductor sputtering target material market.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Sputtering Targets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Titanium Target, Aluminum Target, Tantalum Target, Copper Target, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Wafer Manufacturing, Packaging and Testing

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

