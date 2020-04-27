Global Robots Harmonic Drive Market 2019 – 2024

Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.

Scope of the Report:

From a global perspective, Japan currently holds the core technology of harmonic drive reducers and forms a technical barrier to high-performance reducers. It is difficult for companies in other regions to reach their technical level. In China, the number of companies producing harmonic drive is about ten or so, and most of them are not scaled up.

They are only satisfied with the needs of the low-end market and have a small scale, and they are positioned as low-end product markets. In the United States, Canada, and South Korea also have R&D and production companies.

The worldwide market for Robots Harmonic Drive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Robots Harmonic Drive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifual

Nidec-Shimpo

BENRUN Robot

Cone Drive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Cup Style, Hat Style, Pancake Style

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: 4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis, 6-Axis or More

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Robots Harmonic Drive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Robots Harmonic Drive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Robots Harmonic Drive in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Robots Harmonic Drive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Robots Harmonic Drive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Robots Harmonic Drive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Robots Harmonic Drive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

