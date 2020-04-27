Global Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit Market 2019 – 2024

A fan filter unit (FFU) is a type of motorized air filtering equipment. It is used to supply purified air to cleanrooms, laboratories, medical facilities or microenvironments by removing harmful airborne particles from recirculating air. The units are installed within the system’s ceiling or floor grid.

Large cleanrooms require a proportionally large number of FFUs, which in some cases may range from several hundred to several thousand. Units often contain their own pre-filter, HEPA filter and internally controllable fan air distribution.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Pentagon Technologies

Nicotra Gebhardt S.p.A.

Fuji Electric Global

Camfil

Huntair

Micron (M) SDN. BHD

Suzhou Zhongjian Purification Equipment

Price Industries

Dongguan Jihong Air Purification Equipment

Airkey

Nippon Muki

Bacclean

Suzhou Environment Guard Technology

Yunfeng JinHua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Fan Filter Unit with HEPA Filter, Fan Filter Unit with ULPA Filter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Semiconductor & Optical Industry, Life Science

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cleanroom Fan Filter Unit sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

