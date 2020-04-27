Global Cast Steel Globe Valves Market Analysis -Worldwide Opportunities, Revenue, Production, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2025

The cast steel globe valves are highly efficient for services requiring frequent operation and throttling when pressure drop across the valve is about 20% of inlet pressure.

The global Cast Steel Globe Valves market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cast Steel Globe Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cast Steel Globe Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cast Steel Globe Valves in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cast Steel Globe Valves manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Powell Valves

GWC Valve

Velan

Fortune Valve

Oswal Valves

Dixon Valve

Davis Valve

Beric Davis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Raised-Flange End

Ring-Type Joint End

Butt-Weld End

Segment by Application

Process Industries

Power Industries

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cast Steel Globe Valves

1.1 Definition of Cast Steel Globe Valves

1.2 Cast Steel Globe Valves Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cast Steel Globe Valves Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Raised-Flange End

1.2.3 Ring-Type Joint End

1.2.4 Butt-Weld End

1.3 Cast Steel Globe Valves Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Cast Steel Globe Valves Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Process Industries

1.3.3 Power Industries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Cast Steel Globe Valves Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Cast Steel Globe Valves Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cast Steel Globe Valves Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Cast Steel Globe Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Cast Steel Globe Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Cast Steel Globe Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Cast Steel Globe Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Cast Steel Globe Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Cast Steel Globe Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cast Steel Globe Valves

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cast Steel Globe Valv

Continued….

