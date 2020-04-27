Global Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Manufacturers, Suppliers & Exports Research Report And Forecast To 2026

The research study Global Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Industry offers strategic assessment of the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market. The industry report focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Global Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market to expand operations in the existing markets.

The report covers major Biodegradable Plastic Packaging manufacturers analysis with company profile, product picture and specifications, sales volume, revenue, price and gross margin and contact information.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Top players of Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market are:

Pactiv

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Berry Global Inc.

GreenBlue

EarthFirst Brand Films

Amcor Limited

BIOPAC Systems Inc.

International Paper

Berkley International Packaging

Mondi Group

Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Type includes:

Oxo-biodegradable Plastic

Hydro-biodegradable Plastic

Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Applications:

Bottles and Jars

Food Wraps

Dry Cleaning Bags

Others

Globally, Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market spread across-

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald