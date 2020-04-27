Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market – Growth & Development | Nordson Industrial Coating Systems, Sagola, SAMES KREMLIN

Aircraft cabin lighting covers a certain percentage of interior lighting, which is cabin lightings, and a certain percentage of emergency lights, like the floor escape path lights. It plays a huge role in enhancing passenger comfort, well-being, and passenger experience onboard. When done right, it creates a better ambience and has a soothing effect on passengers. Aircraft cabin lighting systems are incorporated in passenger cabins.

Based on light type, the reading lights segment is projected to grow at the highest rate because of the increasing aircraft orders globally and increasing focus on customer experience by airlines.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to lead the aircraft cabin lighting market in 2018, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. The OEM segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in aircraft deliveries, mainly in the Asia Pacific region.

The global Aircraft Cabin Lighting market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Cabin Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Cabin Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Aircraft Cabin Lighting in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Aircraft Cabin Lighting manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boeing

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

STG Aerospace

UTC Aerospace Systems

Diehl Stiftung

ELLIOTT AVIATION

Heads Up Technologies

SELA

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ceiling & Wall Lights

Signage Lights

Floor Path Strips

Lavatory Lights

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

