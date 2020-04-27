Global Air-Laid Nonwovens Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

“Air laid” nonwoven fabrics are manufactured without using water.Separately loosened fibers and fine particles are uniformly dispersed in an airstream and laid on a metal mesh for bonding.

Scope of the Report:

The raw materials and manufacturing methods used for nonwoven fabrics are many and various. Manufacturing methods consist of the wet-type and the dry-type, the latter being further divided into the adhesive type, the machine bonded type, the yarn spun type and a variety of others. Of these, air laid belongs to the adhesive type.

The worldwide market for Air-laid Nonwovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Air-laid Nonwovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1810121

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Valmet

ANDRITZ

Freudenberg

Kimberly-Clark

Hollingsworth and Vose

Ahlstrom

Glatfelter

TWE Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet-laid Nonwovens

Dry-laid Nonwovens

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electric/Electronic

Geotextiles

Building?Materials

Public?Utility

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Air-laid Nonwovens market.

Chapter 1, to describe Air-laid Nonwovens Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Air-laid Nonwovens, with sales, revenue, and price of Air-laid Nonwovens, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Air-laid Nonwovens, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Air-laid Nonwovens market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air-laid Nonwovens sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Air-laid Nonwovens Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wet-laid Nonwovens

1.2.2 Dry-laid Nonwovens

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Electric/Electronic

1.3.2 Geotextiles

1.3.3 Building?Materials

1.3.4 Public?Utility

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Valmet

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Valmet Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ANDRITZ

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ANDRITZ Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Freudenberg

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Freudenberg Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kimberly-Clark

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kimberly-Clark Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Hollingsworth and Vose

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hollingsworth and Vose Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ahlstrom

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ahlstrom Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Glatfelter

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Glatfelter Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 TWE Group

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Air-laid Nonwovens Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 TWE Group Air-laid Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1810121

………….

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald