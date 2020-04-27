Entity Management Solution Market – Global Industry to Record Significant Growth in the Near Future 2019-2024



The Global Entity Management Solution Market was valued at USD 2523.33 million in the year 2018. Global Entity Management Solution market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including potential of digital platforms and AI especially providing a platform to organize corporate data, generate strategic reports for auditing and decision-making purpose and maintain officer and director information.

Global Entity Management Solution Market is primarily driven by innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online platform working coupled with the services it provides such as managing and maintain the entity data related to the compliance responsibilities and regulatory filings.

Among the regions, North America region holds the largest market of Entity Management solution and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecasted period. However, it may lose its market share to APAC region which will also grow with highest growth rate among the regions.

Scope of the Report

Global Entity Management Solution Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Offering (Software & Service)

By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)

By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

By Penetration Rate

Regional Entity Management Solution Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Offering (Software & Service)

By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)

By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Offering (Software & Service)

By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)

By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis.

Porter Five-Forces

Company Analysis – Computershare, Diligent Corporation, Symfact, Corporation Services Company (CSC), Legalinc Corporate Services Inc., Berkman Solutions, EntityKeeper, Wolters Kluwer, Harbor Compliance & Corporatek Inc.

